Senate adjourned due to lack of quorum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Senate morning sitting was Tuesday adjourned due to lack of quorum.

The sitting which was slated 9 o’clock, had only a handful of Senators present.

Following the procedure outlined in Senate Standing Order, Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi who was presiding over the Sitting, ordered for the quorum bell to be rang to alert senators who were in Parliament precints to attend the sitting.

Murungi was forced to adjourn the Sitting and announced that the House would reconvene for the afternoon sitting at 2.30 O’clock.

According to the Senate Standing Orders, there have to be a minimum of 15 senators present in the Chamber for the House to transact ordinary business listed in the Order Paper.

More to follow..

