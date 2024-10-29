Connect with us

Section of UDA leaders addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings on October 29, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of UDA Lawmakers Vow to Reject Bill Extending Elective Term Limits to 7 Years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – A faction of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers has strongly opposed a proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to extend term limits for all elective positions from five to seven years.

The bill, sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, is set for a second reading in Parliament.

Leading the charge against the proposal, Kuria East MP Marwa Gitayama stated that extending term limits is not a priority for Kenyans. “If within five years you haven’t solved the issues Kenyans face, then extending it to seven years won’t help either,” he argued, emphasizing the pressing problems legislators should address.

Gitayama was joined by other MPs, including Robert Gichimu (Gichugu), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), Jane Kagiri (Laikipia), Julius Taitumu (Igembe North), Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), and Siyoi Lilian (TransNzoia). They urged Kenyans to reject the proposal, noting that President William Ruto has publicly denounced it, signalling a lack of executive support.

Buuri MP expressed concern over the financial implications of the bill, stating, “There is no money for a referendum. Kenyans have more pressing issues to deal with.”

MP Kiborek reiterated that the ruling coalition does not back the controversial proposal and remains committed to delivering on the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto. “Cherargei has the democratic right to propose legislation, but this should not be seen as an agenda of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” he said.

MP Kagiri emphasized that the 13th Parliament has significant work ahead and that extending term limits does not contribute to meaningful delivery for the electorate. “This is not our priority, and once the bill reaches Parliament, it will not have our support,” she asserted.

Siyoi criticized the bill and insisted that any public frustration should be directed at Cherargei as the bill’s sponsor. “We are comfortable with the current term limits,” she stated.

Public response to the bill has been overwhelmingly negative, causing the email address for comments to crash. UDA secretary-general Hassan Omar described the bill as “repugnant and backward,” further distancing the party from the proposal.

Cherargei defended the initiative, arguing that a seven-year term would provide sufficient time for leaders to fulfil their commitments.

