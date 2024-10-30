Second Suspect Arrested in Kisumu Killing of Two Men Over Toilet Proceeds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30-Detectives have arrested a second suspect in connection with the killing of two men over control of revenue from five toilets at Kisumu’s Kibuye Market.

The victims of the July 1 incident were identified by police as Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced on Wednesday that detectives apprehended Samuel Otieno Odak after a tip-off from members of the public, who reported his presence at a hideout near Awach River in Seme.

“The case is being handled by detectives from Kondele,” the DCI said.

Odak, 21, now joins his alleged accomplice, Oliver Ochieng Jaoko, who was arrested for the murder on August 8.

The agency commended the public for their continued support in providing valuable information to aid in the fight against crime.

