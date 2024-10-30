Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Second Suspect Arrested in Kisumu Killing of Two Men Over Toilet Proceeds

The victims of the July 1 incident were identified by police as Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30-Detectives have arrested a second suspect in connection with the killing of two men over control of revenue from five toilets at Kisumu’s Kibuye Market.

The victims of the July 1 incident were identified by police as Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced on Wednesday that detectives apprehended Samuel Otieno Odak after a tip-off from members of the public, who reported his presence at a hideout near Awach River in Seme.

“The case is being handled by detectives from Kondele,” the DCI said.

Odak, 21, now joins his alleged accomplice, Oliver Ochieng Jaoko, who was arrested for the murder on August 8.

The agency commended the public for their continued support in providing valuable information to aid in the fight against crime.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Denies Allegations of Unauthorized Surveillance with Telcos

This follows a recent exposé in the Nation alleging that state agencies and telecom companies had been accessing call data and location information to...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI launch hunt for murder suspect after fatal carwash stabbing

George Kuria, reportedly stabbed 29-year-old John Olando at Kiamaiko's Valley Bridge Carwash after the victim intervened in a domestic squabble with his wife.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya woman yields firearm of slain Wells Fargo HR boss in a shootout

The gun battle started when police stopped a vehicle the suspect and her boyfriend were driving on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports 83pc drop in new HIV infections in 10 years

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Wednesday that Kenya recorded 16,752 new HIV infections in 2023, a significant drop from 101,560 in 2013.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commends Food for Education Founder, Wawira Njiru

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30-President William Ruto has commended Food for Education Founder and Executive Director, Wawira Njiru’s contribution to school feeding in the country....

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya bags 4 international conferences at a congress held in Abu Dhabi

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 30 – Kenya has bagged four international conference and over 50 global event leads from the just concluded International Congress and Conventions...

7 hours ago

County News

Drama as Kisumu county employees shield Finance Executive from arrest in contempt case

Okong’o was headed to City Hall, where the office of Governor Anyang Nyong’o is located, but police insisted on his detention until the fine...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of UDA Lawmakers Vow to Reject Bill Extending Elective Term Limits to 7 Years

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – A faction of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers has strongly opposed a proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to...

24 hours ago