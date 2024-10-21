Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja says everyone in collapsed Kahawa West building accounted for

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja now says all those feared to have been trapped in an eight storey residential building that collapsed in Kahawa West area, Nairobi have been accounted for.

According to the Governor, these include masons who were working on the structure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sakaja said the masons who were working on the ground floor of the building had been accounted for.

The masons had been hired by the owner of the building to work on the cracked pillars and walls.

It was then it came down, locals said adding the tenants had been evacuated.

Sakaja added a lady and child who were missing have also been accounted for.

There were more than 60 tenants in the house before they were evacuated.

Sakaja said a building near the collapsed one has been evacuated after it exhibited signs of structural failures.

Nairobi County Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri visited the scene of the collapsed eight storey building in Kahawa West to oversee ongoing search mission.

Sakaja said operations are still ongoing at the site with multi-agency teams being deployed.

“Casualties are expected to be minimal as the building had been condemned and evacuations effected by the Nairobi City County’s Planning Enforcement team,” he said.

He said so far, only one casualty has been reported. This was a middle-aged lady who was outside the building and was injured by the falling rubble during the collapse.

A search and rescue mission was Sunday morning launched after the multi storey building collapsed.

Locals had detected the weakness in the building and had mobilized residents to evacuate, police said.

The locals even took videos of the about eight-storey tumbling.

The video showed the residents warn those near there to move away moments before it came down amid screams.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the residents had been evacuated from the house.

“They knew it was weak and had been told to move out. We are searching if there is anyone therein,” he said.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probe murder of 23-year-old female student after body is found in Thika house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Detectives are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in her house in Biafra area,...

16 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police seize heroin valued at Sh14.5mn in Malindi

NAROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Detectives in Malindi have seized heroin worth Sh14.5 million and arrested one suspect. According to a police report, the...

23 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hemingways Watamu Named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Hemingways Watamu has been named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort at the 2024 World Travel Awards. The World Travel Awards...

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

142 heroes to be feted during Mashujaa day

President William Ruto is expected to unveil the heroes who were selected after a thorough vetting exercise.

3 days ago

Kenya

Wetangula gazettes Kindiki as Deputy President-elect

Wetangula published the gazette notice following a unanimous vote by MPs in support of President William Ruto’s nominee for the position.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki is a good pick for DP, ODM says

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) interim party leader Governor Anyang Nyong’o has commended President William Ruto on his nominee...

3 days ago

Kenya

High Court suspends Gachagua’s impeachment for constitutional review

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The High Court has suspended the Senate’s impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, pending a determination by a...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rules Omar Lali criminally liable for Tecra Muigai’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – A Nairobi Court has ruled that Omar Lali is criminally liable for the murder of Tecra Muigai. In her...

3 days ago