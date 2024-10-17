Sakaja Calls for Modernization of Democratic Institutions to Empower Youth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called for a comprehensive review of democracy and governance institutions to better align them with the 21st century, with a particular focus on youth empowerment.

Speaking at the eleventh Bloomberg CityLab 2024, Governor Sakaja pushed for institutional reforms, noting that many democratic structures were designed in the 19th century and still operate on outdated frameworks

“It’s time to re-imagine our institutions to reflect the tools and perspectives of today’s world. By doing so, we can engage young people more effectively and address the challenges they face and come up with long-term solutions,” Governor Sakaja said.

“Sometimes as leaders, we underestimate the change that simple decisions make, the impact that they have. Repealing the rule that you can not take photos in the city centre of historical buildings without permission was one of the first decisions I made when I came into office. Today, you will find young people in the streets taking photos, creating content, and earning a living just because of this decision. This makes me very happy, and it encourages that you can make an impact by listening to the people and not being rigid. The CityLab innovation studio helps us reimagine governance and reimagine leadership. I have to look at my city at what it must be and not what it has always been, and make the change; for me, that is my clarion call”.

The preeminent global cities summit is organised by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the Aspen Institute and took place in Mexico City, Mexico from 14 October to 16 October 2024. It brought together more than 500 Mayors and leading policymakers, innovators, and creatives in Mexico City, Mexico to explore oppoortunity in the uncertainty of the challenges ahead including climate change, migration, automation and urban develompemtn and to share strategies on how cities can better prepare for these changes.

During the summit, Sakaja participated in two key panels to discuss governance and youth in the city, as well as the role of new tools of communication in an ever changing media environment. He was also joined by Nairobi City Water and Water Sewerage Company Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna, who discussed the issues of water crises and how cities can adapt and mitigate further impact on climate change.

“Bloomberg Philanthropies has supported many cities’ innovation efforts, and we are looking forward to showcasing them and more at our eleventh CityLab summit. We hope they inspire other cities to raise their ambitions, learn from one another, and spread ideas that can move the world forward,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City.

Past CityLab speakers include U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and mayors from major cities, leading artists, innovators, and global leaders.

