Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom to disrupt top up airtime, Okoa Jahazi, bundle purchase services due to systems maintenance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Safaricom has announced a disruption on airtime top up and Okoa Jahazi services from 10pm today due to a scheduled systems maintenance.

According to the mobile service provider, the disruption which will last until 5am will also affect bundle purchase, sambaza, and bonga services.

“During this period, you may experience an interruption in the following services: all top-up airtime services, okoa jahazi services and all bundle purchases via airtime and M-Pesa,” Safaricom indicated.

“Other than for the services listed above. all other services, will remain available. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Safaricom added.

