Safaricom Celebrates 24 Years of Connecting and Transforming Kenyans’ Lives

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 –  Kenya’s leading technology company, Safaricom, is celebrating 24 years of connecting and transforming lives of Kenyans since its official launch on 23rd October 2000.

As part of the celebration themed “24 Years of Transforming Lives: Celebrating Through Service,” Safaricom will be showing appreciation to its customers through a variety of service and product offerings across the country.

These include special M-PESA surprises, merchandise giveaways, distribution of Mama Packs, transportation delights, and other exciting customer rewards.

“As we mark 24 years of connecting Kenyans, I want to immensely thank our loyal customers for walking with us on this exciting journey. Because of you, we have grown from a telco to a cornerstone of innovation, empowerment and progress in Kenya. Your trust and unwavering support have inspired us every step of the way.” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO at Safaricom.

Over the last two decades, Safaricom has evolved from a telecommunications provider to a key player in the technological, economic, and social transformation of Kenya. Safaricom has grown exponentially, positioning itself as a pillar of innovation, empowerment, and progress in the country.

From its humble beginnings as a mobile network operator, the company has expanded its portfolio to include revolutionary services such as M-PESA, its mobile money platform, and other digital solutions that have changed how Kenyans live, work, and do business.

Safaricom has also played a crucial role in enhancing network connectivity, evolving from its initial 2G services to the current 5G network, which offers unparalleled internet speeds and capabilities. This progression has enabled Kenya to embrace emerging technologies, positioning the country at the forefront of the global digital economy.

Beyond its business achievements, Safaricom has also made a significant impact on the lives of Kenyans through its sports assets and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The Safaricom Foundation has invested billions of shillings in health, education, economic empowerment, and environmental conservation projects, all aimed at uplifting communities across Kenya. These initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to driving positive societal change and making a lasting impact on the lives of Kenyans.

In celebration of its 24th anniversary, Safaricom will also embark on a yearlong series of activities aimed at engaging its diverse stakeholders, including customers, investors, communities, partners, employees, and the media. The company will also work closely with regulators and government bodies to advance the industry and foster stronger relationships.

