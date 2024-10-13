Rwanda Lauded for Swift Response to Marburg Outbreak as Region Heightens Vigilance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Rwanda has received widespread praise for its swift and effective response to the Marburg virus outbreak, with the East African region remaining on high alert.

The Rwandan Ministry of Health confirmed the country’s first case of Marburg virus disease (MVD) on September 27, with healthcare workers in Kigali particularly affected. Despite the outbreak, regional and international leaders have commended Rwanda’s prompt actions.

Jean Kaseya, Director General of the African Union’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), lauded Rwanda’s response, stating that it sets “a strong example for Africa.” He praised the country’s transparency and rapid intervention, noting that Rwanda’s coordinated mechanisms—such as call centers integrating military and hospital services—have been crucial in containing the outbreak.

“What I saw in Rwanda presents almost zero risk. There is a 95 percent chance the disease won’t spread outside the country,” Kaseya said, emphasizing the country’s efficient deployment of ambulances and personnel.

As of October 12, Rwanda’s Ministry of Health had reported 61 Marburg cases, with 14 deaths and 29 patients in isolation. Kaseya highlighted Rwanda’s strict monitoring systems, which prevent anyone who has come into contact with the virus from leaving the country.

Mandy Cohen, Director of the US CDC, echoed Kaseya’s sentiments after speaking with Rwanda’s Health Minister, Sabin Nsanzimana, about the country’s robust response. “The CDC and Rwanda have a long history of cooperation, and we are fully engaged in supporting efforts to stop the outbreak and save lives,” Cohen said.

Rwanda’s Health Minister emphasized the need for continued vigilance during a press briefing on Sunday, despite significant progress in controlling the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) also commended Rwanda for its extensive contact tracing, which has contained the outbreak within existing transmission chains.

“All confirmed cases are isolated and treated at a designated Marburg treatment center,” the WHO stated, adding that new cases have been confined to hospital clusters in Kigali.

Some countries have imposed travel and trade restrictions in response to the outbreak, but the WHO labeled these measures “ineffective and unnecessary.” It warned that such restrictions could harm affected societies and discourage the rapid sharing of public health data, which is crucial for outbreak response.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In response to the outbreak, Rwanda’s neighboring countries, including Kenya, have increased surveillance along their borders. Kenya’s Ministry of Health confirmed four days ago that no Marburg cases had been reported in the country. Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mulongo urged the public to remain vigilant while Kenya steps up its surveillance efforts.

About The Author