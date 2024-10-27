Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto:We go to church in our plan to go to heaven, not to hunt for votes

The President dismissed the notion that politicians flock to church on Sunday to sell their political agenda and seek popularity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – President William Ruto has lashed out at critics castigate politicians for attending church services saying they are all in the race to go to heaven.

The President who attended a church service in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County dismissed the notion that politicians flock to church services on Sunday to sell their political agenda and seek popularity.

“We don’t come to church to play politics, we know where to play politics or look for votes, when we come to church, it is because we have a plan to go to heaven,” President Ruto said.

Previously, critics have expressed concerns over the growing trend by politicians attending church services, especially in ways that appear to merge faith and politics.

This practice has sparked debate among citizens and the clergy alike, with several groups questioning whether churches are being used as platforms for political agendas.

The President affirmed that he will not be cowed by critics or even apologize for diligently supporting and attending church insisting that the freedom of worship is enshrined in the constitution.

“We are very unapologetic about our faith in God and we are not in church to look for fame or to look for votes. We come to church because we are Christians and we believe in God. In any case, the Constitution of Kenya, the first chapter, says God of all creation,” President Ruto remarked.

Meanwhile President Ruto assured that he will not relent in making sure that “we unite all the people of Kenya.”

Gachagua is battling for his survival in court after the Senate found him guilty of five out of 11 charges against him, including stirring ethnic divisions and undermining the judiciary.

 “Let us work hard and unite our people, I want to encourage all of us as leaders to the unity of our country and the unity of the people of Kenya, in unity we can walk together and overcome every challenge,” he said.

 “I in our quest and in our mission to transform our nation to have a prosperous, peaceful and God-fearing nation,” President Ruto added.

The Head of State urged politicians to abandon their self serving interest and instead serve Kenyans and help unite the country and shun divisive politics.

“I ask all of us leaders who have been blessed to be leaders, let us know we are servants, let’s know that we are not in positions of leadership so that we become popular, but to serve Kenyans so that they can get development,” President Ruto said.

