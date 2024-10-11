Ruto urges international community to fulfill Haiti mission pledges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – President William Ruto has called on the international community to fulfill their pledges by providing the urgently needed resources to ensure the success of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille at State House, Nairobi, Ruto emphasized that increased funding and resources are crucial to restoring order and peace in the gang-ridden Caribbean nation.

He expressed optimism that with adequate support, the fight against gangs in Haiti can be won.

“The conversation I have had this morning with Prime Minister Conille paints a brighter future because between me and him and our security people we believe the situation in Haiti is winnable,” Ruto stated.

“We are asking the international community to match their commitment, their pledges with the necessary action for us to be able to complete the task ahead of us.”

Ruto also praised El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele for endorsing the mission and providing critical support.

He added that he would be engaging with Bukele, as well as other key partners including the United States, the Bahamas, CARICOM, and Canada, to strengthen collaboration and ensure the success of the MSS.

He pointed out that the decision by the UN extending the term of MSS by a year signals strong global support.

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2751 on 30th September 30, extending the term of the MSS by another one year.

However, Ruto maintained that “words and pledges must be matched by concrete action.”

“We therefore strongly implore our global partners to accelerate their contribution to the personnel, logistics and financial resources necessary to sustain and expand the Mission,” he stated.

Prime Minister Garry Conille, during the briefing, praised the Kenyan police units deployed to Haiti, stating that they have proven invaluable in supporting the Haitian police.

“The first deployment of Kenyan contingent in Haiti have been extremely helpful, and useful. They have engaged almost immediately side by side with Haiti Police force,” he said.

“They have provided us with the wealth of experience that they have, and they continue to engage with us in a significant manner.”

Conille emphasized the urgency of sustaining this progress in light of Haiti’s ongoing humanitarian and security crises, urging the international community to honor their financial commitments to the mission.

“The progress we are seeing is contingent on us continuing to provide the Haitian people with the relief that is desperately needed,” he stated, urging the international community to honor its commitments to fully fund the mission.

He pointed out that the Kenyan contingent has already played a pivotal role in stabilizing key areas.

Conille highlighted a recent incident in northern part of Haiti’ Capital Port-au-Prince, where gangs staged an attack.

He added that the Haitian police and the Kenyan counterparts quickly deployed by road and restored order within hours.

This swift action, according to Conille, is a testament to the effectiveness of the Kenyan forces and the collaboration between Haiti’s police and their international partners.

While Conille acknowledged that gangs are reorganizing in response to these security efforts, he reaffirmed the government’s determination to push forward.

He outlined plans for a more integrated approach, which will include disarmament, enhanced communication, and coordinated interventions.

However, he stressed that an “effective repressive force” would remain essential in dealing with the ongoing security challenges.

