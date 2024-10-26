Connect with us

Ruto taps Bishop Wanjiru to lead Nairobi River Commission, Omanga joins as member

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – President William Ruto has appointed former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru as the new chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

Wanjiru replaces Pamela Olet as the head of the Commission.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who had previously served on the Commission, has also been replaced by Millicent Omanga.

President Ruto announced the new appointments in a Gazette notice dated October 25, 2024, with a clear mandate: to address the long-standing environmental and public health challenges posed by Nairobi’s polluted rivers.

“Despite various State interventions, the Nairobi River Basin has not regenerated sufficiently to sustain aquatic life and remains murky and turbid,” President Ruto stated in the appointment notice.

“This Commission will foster coordination of initiatives for the protection, restoration, rehabilitation, and beautification of the Nairobi Rivers.”

The notice emphasized the significance of a comprehensive, basin-wide approach to reinvigorate the water bodies within Nairobi County.

The Nairobi Rivers Commission was established under Ruto’s administration with a specific focus on reversing decades of environmental degradation that have turned Nairobi’s rivers into what many refer to as “open sewers.”

The Commission’s scope is expansive: from cleaning the river to transforming it into an economic and recreational asset.

The Commission also aims to support biodiversity by improving water quality and safeguarding Nairobi’s unique urban ecosystem.

President Ruto’s commitment to the cause has been clear since his election, as he has consistently advocated for environmental stewardship and urban resilience.

His government has enacted numerous environmental initiatives, including tree-planting campaigns, climate mitigation programs, and urban regeneration projects.

The Commission comprises a diverse team of professionals and community representatives.

In addition to Wanjiru as chairperson and Omanga as a member, the team includes environmental experts, government officials, and community stakeholders.

Notable members are Dr. Mumo Musuva, a prominent environmental scientist, and John Kioli, an advocate for sustainable urban development.

The Commission will coordinate with key state departments, including those for Environment, Water, and Housing, to streamline efforts across sectors.

In this article:
