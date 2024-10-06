Ruto steers off talk on Gachagua’s impeachment despite calls for intervention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – President William Ruto has distanced himself from the woes facing his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua following an impeachment motion tabled by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse.

Despite the incessant push by Gachagua’s allies for the President’s intervention to alleviate the matter, he remained silent on the issue.

Attending a church service at AIC Milimani, Nairobi, the President steered off such talks in a move that has left tongues wagging following the end of the public participation exercise on the impeachment motion.

Instead, he reaffirmed that his administration will not impose regulations on religious activities in the country, emphasizing the constitutional guarantee of freedom of worship.

President Ruto underscored that any reforms to regulate religious institutions should be driven by the institutions themselves, as recommended by the Presidential Taskforce chaired by Rev. Mutava Musyimi.

The task force, which was established to provide a policy framework for addressing religious extremism, sects, cults, and similar organizations, was formed in response to the gaps identified in the current legal framework.

“I urge those with ideas to allow religious leaders to define how they wish to regulate themselves and how religious organizations will proceed, as recommended by the task force I appointed under Rev. Mutava Musyimi,” President Ruto stated.

The President encouraged stakeholders to respect the Constitution when proposing policies on self-regulation and government oversight of religious organizations.

The Mutava-led task force was formed in May 2023, following the discovery of mass graves in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, where the bodies of followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church were found.

Mackenzie, a self-proclaimed preacher, is accused of leading hundreds of people to starve themselves to death.

“I want to remind those involved in this process that the Kenyan Constitution is explicit, and there will be no compromise or limitation on the freedom of worship,” Ruto stated firmly.

The President further assured that his government would protect freedom of worship and reject any legislative efforts that could curtail religious practices in Kenya.

“We will defend freedom of worship without compromise, and there will be no limitations imposed. I am aware of proposals from some quarters regarding the regulation of churches and religious activities,” he affirmed.

This comes amid the introduction of a proposed bill aimed at regulating religious organizations. Under the bill, religious leaders operating unregistered organizations could face a fine of Sh5 million, three years in jail, or both.

The bill, sponsored by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, has already been introduced in the Senate for its first reading. It follows the Senate ad-hoc committee’s investigation into the mass deaths in Shakahola, linked to religious extremists.

The Religious Organizations Bill of 2024 proposes a legal framework with punitive measures for unregistered religious institutions and fraudulent operators.

“A person shall not establish, manage, or operate a religious organization or assist in such activities unless the organization is registered,” the bill states.

It also targets religious leaders who exploit followers using manipulative prayers and fake miracles for financial gain, proposing a fine of Sh5 million or up to 10 years in prison for such acts.

The bill highlights the fragmented nature of current regulations, noting that there is no central authority to enforce compliance.

It proposes that religious organizations be eligible for registration if supported by at least 25 individuals of the same faith and endorsed by an umbrella religious body.

Additionally, organizations must belong to an umbrella body supported by at least 25 other registered religious organizations.

