Ruto Rejects Proposal to Extend Presidential Term Limits

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – President William Ruto has opposed a controversial proposal by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to extend the term limits for elected officials in Kenya, including the presidency.

President Ruto reiterated his commitment to upholding the Constitution, urging lawmakers to resist attempts to alter term limits for personal or political gain.

The proposal, put forward in the form of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, seeks to extend the presidential term from the current five years to seven, with the same change applying to governors and Members of Parliament.

It also includes a provision to create the office of the Prime Minister, who would be appointed by the president from among members of Parliament.

“The Bill seeks to amend Article 151 by inserting a new section, 151A, which proposes to create the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister shall be the leader of the largest party or coalition of parties in Parliament,” reads the bill.

Currently, elected leaders serve a five-year term, with the Constitution capping executive offices, such as the presidency and governorships, at two terms. The proposed Bill aims to amend these provisions, prompting widespread debate.

UDA Distances Itself from the Proposal

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Ruto’s ruling party, has also distanced itself from Cherargei’s proposal. In a statement released on Wednesday, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar condemned the Bill, describing it as “retrogressive” and “self-serving.” He said it goes against Kenya’s democratic ideals.

Hassan added that the move threatens to undermine Kenya’s hard-fought democratic gains and could reverse progress made in governance.

“This cynical, profoundly misguided Bill contravenes the long-held aspiration of the Kenyan people to retire undemocratic entrenchment of unaccountable political monopolies,” Hassan stated.

He further emphasized that the proposal would deprive the public of regular opportunities to hold leadership accountable, violating the principle of direct sovereign power vested in the people of Kenya.

Senate Committee Invites Public Input

Despite the backlash, the Senate Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights has invited public views on the Bill before October 25. The Committee’s review will determine whether the proposal progresses or is shelved.

If passed, the Bill would not only extend term limits for the presidency but also introduce similar changes for governors and deputies. Legislators, however, remain unaffected by term limits and can seek re-election every five years without restriction.

The proposal also revives debates on the creation of the office of the Prime Minister, an idea featured in previous constitutional discussions, including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the ongoing National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) talks.

Strong Rejection from Ruto

President Ruto’s opposition to the Bill comes as no surprise, given his past declarations to protect the Constitution. Ruto has frequently emphasized the need for stability and accountability within government institutions, reinforcing his pledge to safeguard democratic processes.

As public and political discourse around the proposed Bill intensifies, it remains to be seen whether the Senate will entertain the suggested amendments or bow to the mounting pressure from the executive and UDA leadership.

