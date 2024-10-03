Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto.

Top stories

Ruto Rejects Proposal to Extend Presidential Term Limits

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Ruto’s ruling party, has also distanced itself from Cherargei’s proposal.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – President William Ruto has opposed a controversial proposal by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to extend the term limits for elected officials in Kenya, including the presidency.

President Ruto reiterated his commitment to upholding the Constitution, urging lawmakers to resist attempts to alter term limits for personal or political gain.

The proposal, put forward in the form of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, seeks to extend the presidential term from the current five years to seven, with the same change applying to governors and Members of Parliament.

It also includes a provision to create the office of the Prime Minister, who would be appointed by the president from among members of Parliament.

“The Bill seeks to amend Article 151 by inserting a new section, 151A, which proposes to create the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister shall be the leader of the largest party or coalition of parties in Parliament,” reads the bill.

Currently, elected leaders serve a five-year term, with the Constitution capping executive offices, such as the presidency and governorships, at two terms. The proposed Bill aims to amend these provisions, prompting widespread debate.

UDA Distances Itself from the Proposal

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Ruto’s ruling party, has also distanced itself from Cherargei’s proposal. In a statement released on Wednesday, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar condemned the Bill, describing it as “retrogressive” and “self-serving.” He said it goes against Kenya’s democratic ideals.

Hassan added that the move threatens to undermine Kenya’s hard-fought democratic gains and could reverse progress made in governance.

“This cynical, profoundly misguided Bill contravenes the long-held aspiration of the Kenyan people to retire undemocratic entrenchment of unaccountable political monopolies,” Hassan stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further emphasized that the proposal would deprive the public of regular opportunities to hold leadership accountable, violating the principle of direct sovereign power vested in the people of Kenya.

Senate Committee Invites Public Input

Despite the backlash, the Senate Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights has invited public views on the Bill before October 25. The Committee’s review will determine whether the proposal progresses or is shelved.

If passed, the Bill would not only extend term limits for the presidency but also introduce similar changes for governors and deputies. Legislators, however, remain unaffected by term limits and can seek re-election every five years without restriction.

The proposal also revives debates on the creation of the office of the Prime Minister, an idea featured in previous constitutional discussions, including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the ongoing National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) talks.

Strong Rejection from Ruto

President Ruto’s opposition to the Bill comes as no surprise, given his past declarations to protect the Constitution. Ruto has frequently emphasized the need for stability and accountability within government institutions, reinforcing his pledge to safeguard democratic processes.

As public and political discourse around the proposed Bill intensifies, it remains to be seen whether the Senate will entertain the suggested amendments or bow to the mounting pressure from the executive and UDA leadership.

About The Author

Capital FM

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Top stories

MP out to impeach Deputy President Gachagua says it’s not personal

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has made it clear that his decision to table an impeachment motion against Deputy...

2 days ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

Top stories

Gachagua’s Impeachment Kicks Off with Motion Backed by 291 MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – An impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been formally tabled in Parliament, signalling the start of the...

2 days ago

Top stories

New twist as censure motion filed against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – A new twist emerged Tuesday when Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo filed a censure motion against President William Ruto, surprising...

2 days ago

Top stories

Morara Kebaso denies cyber-related charges, freed on Sh50k

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – Lawyer and accountability activist Morara Kebaso was arraigned in court on Tuesday over cyber-related charges after social media posts...

2 days ago

Top stories

Kenya to Host 2026 Africa-France Summit, a Historic First Outside France and Francophone Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – Kenya will host the Africa-France Summit in 2026, marking the first time in the event’s history that it will...

6 days ago

Africa

(VIDEO) Ruto Slams UN Security Council as ‘Dysfunctional and Undemocratic,’ Urges Swift Reform

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

6 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto Announces Additional Police Deployment to Haiti Amid Escalating Violence

The President’s announcement comes on the heels of his recent visit to the Haitian capital, where he assessed the Kenya-led security mission.

6 days ago

Sustainability Watch

President Ruto Presses for Urgent Climate Action, Denounces Political Posturing

The Kenyan leader cited the significant economic toll, with climate disasters inflicting $8.5 billion in damages in Africa last year. He pointed out that,...

6 days ago