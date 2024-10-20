Ruto denounces exclusionists, says every citizen ‘full and equal member’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President Ruto has said every citizen is “a full and equal member of the political community” and termed exclusionist approaches as untenable.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kwale on Sunday, the President emphasized that any formula seeking to exclude, alienate, or disenfranchise any person, group, or community for any reason is repugnant to the very essence of our nationhood.

“We are one people, and Kenya is one united, indivisible, and sovereign nation,” Ruto said in an apparent reference to Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached as Deputy President on Thursday, after months of sustained criticism by the President’s allies over ethnicity-based politics.

The President further highlighted the foremost attributes of the first generations of freedom fighters, who faced the monster of imperial domination with unflinching courage and commitment, willing to prevail even if it cost them everything, including their lives.

“From them, we have learned that to be free, we must be united as one family, drawing strength from the unique contributions of its diverse members. We must see each other as equals, treat each other justly, and leave no one behind,” he said.

The President encouraged Kenyans to uphold the values, principles, and commitments that define ushujaa (heroism), to break free from oppression, humiliation, poverty, and indignity, just as the country’s forebearers did.

“Our heroes did not come from one village or speak one language. They were numerous and diverse, united by a principled commitment to confront an unjust, exclusive, and oppressive system in pursuit of the noble vision of national liberation,” he noted.

Mekatilili wa Menza

Ruto further championed Article 10 of the Constitution, which outlines how to be Mashujaa in our own way. He also acknowledged Mekatilili wa Menza’s selflessness in fighting for independence.

“In confronting colonialism, Mekatilili wa Menza did not seek to free her village or region from occupation by another community. Instead, she resisted the structures and institutions of an exploitative and tyrannical system, knowing that defeating it would free the entire nation,” said Ruto.

Ruto also recognized the same spirit in other freedom fighters, such as Otenyo Nyamantere and Moraa Ng’iti from Kisii, Wanameme Masinde in Bungoma, Oigo Paul Angwech and Oyuko Phoebe Ambiyo in Kisumu, Igoki Teresia Kiambi in Meru, and Kalondu Matheka Mbalu in Makueni.

These freedom fighters were inspired by enduring, universal principles and values that have transcended generations and remain with us today.

He stated, “Unity, sharing, integrity, courage, determination, and patriotism are our sources of strength in the face of difficulty, risk, and danger.”

“That is why today, we are a modern, competitive economy and a devolved democratic society. Our freedom has provided us with the space to grow and perfect our nationhood, sustaining the spirit of freedom as we evolve from the monopoly of our liberation movement into a dynamic, pluralistic society where competition makes us stronger,” he explained.

By Mitchelle Tabitha

