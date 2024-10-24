Ruto backs Sh95bn Adani Deal as smart escape from borrowing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24—President William Ruto has defended Kenya’s Sh95 billion partnership with Adani Energy Solutions to develop and maintain key electricity transmission lines and substations over the next 30 years.

Amid ongoing criticism of the deal, President Ruto argued that the collaboration was preferable to taking on additional loans or increasing taxes.

Adani’s involvement, an Indian multinational conglomerate, has raised concerns among Kenyans, who have questioned the company’s previous dealings in other countries.

“To unlock the country’s resources we need the private sector to invest which in the end always results in a win-win outcome when the private sector and the public sector work together,” President Ruto on Thursday in Nakuru during the launch of Kenya’s third geothermal power plant in Menengai.

The multi-billion shillings deal was signed on October 12, 2024, after four months of negotiations according to the Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

Under the agreement, Adani will construct and manage key transmission lines, including a 400kV Gilgil-Thika-Malaa-Konza line, spanning 208.73 km, and a 220kV Rongai-Keringet-Chemosit line covering around 100 km.

The project will also include the construction of new substations at various locations.

President Ruto emphasized that public-private partnerships are essential for achieving significant developmental milestones in Kenya, citing the success of the Nairobi Expressway as a prime example of the approach.

He regretted that it was strange that ” investors believe in Kenya more than we do as Kenyans.”

