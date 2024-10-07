Ruto ally declines appointment in ‘difficult decision’ after ‘soul-searching’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Former Machakos Town legislator Victor Munyaka has declined his appointment as the Board Chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre (KAGRC).

In a statement issued on Sunday, Munyaka cited the current political climate as the main reason for turning down the role, arguing that it threatens the country’s progress.

“I have learned of my appointment by His Excellency, President William Ruto, as the Chairman of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre, through a Kenya Gazette notice dated October 3, 2024,” said Munyaka.

“However, after soul-searching, extensive consultations, and considering the current political situation, which poses a threat to the government’s economic transformation agenda, I have made the difficult decision to respectfully decline this appointment.”

Munyaka expressed his gratitude to President Ruto for the offer and extended his best wishes to the administration.

“I wish you and your administration success in leading our country,” he added.

Before the declined appoitment, President Ruto had nominated Munyaka for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development.

However, the court declared the CAS role unconstitutional rendering some fifty appointments null and void.

The Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre (KAGRC) is a public institution established to control livestock breeding diseases and improve the genetic quality of the national herd.

Its mission is to produce, preserve, and conserve animal genetic material, including semen, embryos, tissues, and live animals.

