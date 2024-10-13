Calls for Post-Election Appointments of Deputy Governors and Deputy Presidents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Former Mandera Governor Ali Roba has proposed amendments to the Constitution that would eliminate the requirement for running mates in gubernatorial and presidential elections.

Roba’s proposal advocates for deputy governors and deputy presidents to be appointed by elected leaders after the election, rather than being selected during the campaign period.

Roba argues that this change would streamline governance and foster better collaboration between top leaders and their deputies, addressing issues that have historically strained these relationships.

“The current system of selecting running mates prior to elections has led to frequent instances of insubordination and strained relations between leaders and their deputies, which negatively impacts governance efficiency,” Roba stated on Sunday. “This change aims to ensure a more cohesive working relationship between leaders and their deputies.”

Roba’s proposal follows several high-profile cases where strained relations between presidents, governors, and their deputies have hampered governance. During former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, tensions with his then-Deputy President William Ruto became publicly apparent, particularly over the “handshake” agreement with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Similarly, President Ruto is currently engaged in a dispute with his own deputy, who was recently impeached by the National Assembly over allegations of insubordination and disrespect toward the president.

Under Article 148 of the Kenyan Constitution, each presidential candidate must nominate a running mate qualified to be president, with no separate nomination process for the deputy president. Roba’s proposal, if adopted, could reshape how coalitions are formed and how elections are conducted, given that the selection of running mates has historically been used to balance regional and ethnic interests.

