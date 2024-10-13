Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto's silence appears to have sealed his deputy's Rigathi Gachagua fate.

NATIONAL NEWS

Calls for Post-Election Appointments of Deputy Governors and Deputy Presidents

Roba’s proposal advocates for deputy governors and deputy presidents to be appointed by elected leaders after the election, rather than being selected during the campaign period.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Former Mandera Governor Ali Roba has proposed amendments to the Constitution that would eliminate the requirement for running mates in gubernatorial and presidential elections.

Roba’s proposal advocates for deputy governors and deputy presidents to be appointed by elected leaders after the election, rather than being selected during the campaign period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Roba argues that this change would streamline governance and foster better collaboration between top leaders and their deputies, addressing issues that have historically strained these relationships.

“The current system of selecting running mates prior to elections has led to frequent instances of insubordination and strained relations between leaders and their deputies, which negatively impacts governance efficiency,” Roba stated on Sunday. “This change aims to ensure a more cohesive working relationship between leaders and their deputies.”

Roba’s proposal follows several high-profile cases where strained relations between presidents, governors, and their deputies have hampered governance. During former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, tensions with his then-Deputy President William Ruto became publicly apparent, particularly over the “handshake” agreement with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Similarly, President Ruto is currently engaged in a dispute with his own deputy, who was recently impeached by the National Assembly over allegations of insubordination and disrespect toward the president.

Under Article 148 of the Kenyan Constitution, each presidential candidate must nominate a running mate qualified to be president, with no separate nomination process for the deputy president. Roba’s proposal, if adopted, could reshape how coalitions are formed and how elections are conducted, given that the selection of running mates has historically been used to balance regional and ethnic interests.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Africa

IGAD Media Awards 2024 to Be Held in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will host the 2024 IGAD Media Awards in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on October...

20 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Governors protest arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Godhana was arrested for interrogation after failing to honour the summons by DCI detectives who have questioned...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli Welcomes Government’s 6% Minimum Wage Increase

The decision follows months of negotiations between the government, trade unions, and employers. Initially, employers had insisted on establishing the National Wages Council before...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Lauds Court for Quashing Waluke’s 67-Year Graft Sentence

He described the ruling as not only a reprieve for Waluke but also a victory for the constituents he represents in Parliament.

1 hour ago

Africa

Kenyan and Nepalese Forces Conclude Joint Training Exercise in DRC

The troops also received training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Close Target Reconnaissance (CTR), raids, ambushes, rappelling, and air insertions—essential skills for rapid...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Which Way, Ruto? President Confronts Key Decision on Gachagua’s Successor Amid Impeachment Struggles

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is currently battling an impeachment motion, with the Senate set to vote on Thursday.

18 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya to Send 600 More Police Officers to Haiti In November

Kenya has pledged to provide 1,000 officers to lead the Multi-National Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, with the initial deployment of 400 officers...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tana River Governor Godana and MP Hiribae Arrested Amid Inter-Clan Clashes

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes.

1 day ago