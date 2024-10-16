Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Road map for Gachagua successor set as National Assembly schedules special sitting on Friday

President William Ruto is expected to send a message to the house on his preferred deputy who will replace Gachagua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – National Assembly has amended its calendar to have a special sitting on Friday for priority business with sources intimating that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua successor will be consider by the house tomorrow.

The motion was moved by National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro which alliterated the short recess of the house to Tuesday next week which was set to commence on Friday this week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“That this house resolves to hold a special sitting on Friday and commences the short recess on Tuesday 22nd October and hold sitting on Friday 18th October 2024 commencing 9:30am and 2:30 pm for purposes of conducting priority business including mediated bills,”Osoro said while moving the motion.

“We need to recover time lost of the house including the Mazingira day which was a public holiday last week and the suspension of the sitting to hold a public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment motion,”he added.

President William Ruto is expected to send a message to the house on his preferred deputy which will be communicated by the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is currently battling an impeachment motion, with the Senate set to vote on Thursday. The motion, passed by 282 members of the National Assembly, marks a significant downturn in Gachagua’s political fortunes.

All indications point out that the Senate will vote to impeach DP Gachagua tomorrow, after the Courts thwarted his bid to halt the impeachment process.

The country will have a new Deputy President by Saturday this week should the Senate uphold Gachagua’s impeachment tomorrow.

Top contenders from Mount Kenya include Kindiki, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata. Outside the region, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi from the western region is also taunted as one of the contenders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The constitutional timelines stipulate that President William Ruto is expected to nominate a person to fill the vacancy, and the National Assembly shall vote on the nomination within sixty days after receiving it.

Senators have currently converged for a pre-hearing meeting between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Senate chambers within Parliament, followed by a reading of charges between 10.30 to 11 a.m.

Both parties will be given an opportunity to give their opening statement where they will give their preliminary objection before the matter commences for thirty minutes each.

Legal counsel from the National Assembly will then be allowed to table evidence and call witnesses to testify before the Senators and for this, they have been allocated three hours. DP Gachagua’s team has been allocated 2 hours for cross-examination.

Gachagua’s legal team will be allocated a total three hours to mount a defense through presentations and calling of witnesses. Thereafter, the National Assembly representatives will be given two hours for cross examination.

Lawyers from the National Assembly will be expected to give their closing statement between 4.30pm and 5.30 pm. Gachagua’s defense team will then give its defense for an hour.

The debate on the on the proposed removal from office, by impeachment, of Rigathi Gachagua will then be debated before 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm followed by the voting process.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua’s successor:Why Mudavadi is techinically knocked out of the race

The Deputy President is currently battling an impeachment motion, with the Senate set to vote on Thursday

31 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to disburse Sh1.5bn NHIF claims owed to healthcare facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The government will this week disburse Sh1.5 billion to settle claims owed to healthcare facilities. According to Medical Services...

1 hour ago
Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North. Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North.

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench declines to stop DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The bench described the suits as premature and anticipatory and would negate the principal of separation of powers.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyan girls are pretty, boys are ugly: Gen. Muhoozi says in latest attack on Kenya

In his latest attack, Muhoozi directed his targeted attack on the appearance of Kenyans.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AgTech Industry Calls for Increased Investment to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Industry leaders in the Agricultural Technology (AgTech) sector have highlighted the urgent need for increased investment, particularly to support...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM to field candidates in all posts including president in 2027

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson Governor Gladys Wanga has announced the intention of the party to field all positions...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declines to suspend DP Gachagua’s impeachment trial

Gachagua’s legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite and lawyer Tom Macharia, argued that the impeachment process was politically motivated.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale says govt to reclaim all riparian land along Nairobi rivers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reiterated the government’s commitment to reclaim all riparian land along the Nairobi rivers,...

19 hours ago