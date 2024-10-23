Rising from the Ruins of Floods: Education Delivering a Brighter Future

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Joy Wanja Muraya and Lucas Odhiambo

Amid a torrential downpour, the once vibrant Tunzanani Primary School in Kilifi County lay in ruins. The school compound was destroyed, and the students were devastated. This is a result of the recent heavy El Niño rains that affected most parts of Kenya in late 2023.

The classrooms were a mere shadow of their former selves, and the disaster dampened the students’ spirits of smooth learning. The pupils had watched the flood waters carry away their books, pens, and pencils and a nearby river blocked their way to school.

For 13-year-old Margaret Mwachai and 12-year-old Gabriel Tofa, their dreams of becoming eye specialists and scientists, respectively, were now distant as the floodwaters filled their school compound with large paddles. Their hopes of smooth learning had been ruined.

However, despite the challenges posed by the floods that affected their schools, the pupils continued their studies through the UNICEF support program enabled by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and Postcode Education Trust, thanks to funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It facilitated the restoration of access to education, improved the quality of learning environments, and made them more resilient to future crises.

UNICEF Kenya Education Specialist Atsuko Nishimoto noted that the holistic support provided ensured that education was prioritized during emergencies and that the learning continued with minimum or no interruptions.

“The education emergency programming, funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW) as well as Postcode Education Trust, thanks to funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, is helping out-of-school children affected by the disaster in Kenya to be enrolled/re-enrolled and continue learning. We are immensely grateful for the support of ECW and the UK, which has allowed us to reach over 30,000 boys and girls through our education emergency program in the past year. Together, we are making a significant impact on the lives of these children,” said Nishimoto.

According to Nishimoto, UNICEF further provided capacity building for the school management and the county government regarding psychosocial support, disaster risk reduction, and response preparedness for potential climate-induced emergencies.

Tunzanani Primary School deputy headteacher Peninah Gambo appreciated the support during the challenging time.

“We are grateful for the support during these challenging times. It has significantly impacted our school, especially in ensuring students access essential resources, including uninterrupted education,” said Gambo.

Margaret Ngotho, program manager of the Life Skills Promoters program, added that the UNICEF’s Education in Emergencies program encouraged sustainability at the school level, leaving schools more prepared.

“After the disaster during the rehabilitation phase, we installed water tanks in the schools to ensure a steady water supply” said Ngotho.

Tsofa appreciated the stationery that has gone a long way to ensure learning in school is now better equipped, and he is now excitedly working hard towards his dream of becoming a scientist.

“When I grow up, I want to be a scientist and work in medicine to create medicines for the people,” Tsofa said.

Tsofa expressed gratitude for UNICEF’s support, highlighting the emergency support of school supplies, water tanks, and sanitary towels, which have assisted in managing the crisis.

“I am grateful for UNICEF support, including school bags, pencils, rulers, sharpeners, and teachers’ books to help us manage the crisis. The water tank has also helped us restore the supply of clean water in the school,” said Tsofa.

Mwachai appreciated the sanitary towels provided to girls as a complement to the earlier provisions made by the school administration.

“When I got my menses, I rushed home for sanitary pads, but my mother didn’t always have the money to buy them. When she asked the shopkeeper to get them on credit, he refused because we had other pending debts growing daily. Today, I’m happy that the school, through UNICEF, provided me with sanitary pads,” Mwachai said.

These responsive humanitarian efforts collectively aim to enhance the resilience of schools and communities even in challenging times.

For now, the next generation of leaders, such as Mwachai and Tofa, will focus on their futures with the promise that the future is promising.

