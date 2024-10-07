Respect the dead! Gachagua says property, cash in impeachment charges belonged to his late brother

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labelled as outrageous the allegations that he has amassed Sh5.2 billion since taking office, asserting that the properties in question largely belonged to his late brother, Nderitu Gachagua.

During a press briefing late Monday, Gachagua clarified that he was appointed the executor of his brother’s estate, which accounted for the wealth attributed to him.

He listed several properties, including Olive Garden, Vipingo Beach Resort, Queen’s Gate apartments, and Lang’ata High Rise Flats, as part of the inheritance from the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

“Mutuse alleges in the National Assembly that Gachagua acquired these properties after becoming Deputy President in 2022, but they were acquired before my brother’s death. It’s the most embarrassing allegation a Member of Parliament can table before the National Assembly,” he said and confirmed attendance in Parliament to defend himself.

An emotional Gachagua expressed remorse for having to defend his late brother’s legacy, criticizing Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the sponsor of the impeachment motion, for suggesting that the properties listed under his name as executor are proceeds of corruption.

“Those properties were constructed and operational when my brother was alive. I ask for forgiveness from my late brother for having to disclose your will publicly to defend myself,” Gachagua remarked.

He further explained that the Olive Garden Hotel, which he was accused of owning, was sold for Sh412 million, with Gachagua receiving Sh20 million from the sale, emphasizing that the Queen’s Gate service apartments are also part of his brother’s estate, countering claims that his wealth stems from graft.

“How unfair and cruel is it to attack a deceased person, a man who worked tirelessly for his family, purchasing land and constructing properties to secure a legacy for his children and siblings?” he lamented.

Gachagua acknowledged that his family owns the Vipingo Beach Resort, a sentimental holiday home belonging to his late brother, which has not been sold despite allegations that he acquired it while in office.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is the viciousness we are fighting against, even targeting the dead. How cruel and insensitive can we be? This power struggle forces you to attack the deceased to eliminate perceived political enemies,” he retorted.

The impeachment motion, tabled in the National Assembly last week, accuses Gachagua of using his spouse, Dorcas Gachagua, their two sons, Kevin Rigathi and Keith Ikinu, as well as close family members and associates as proxies to amass wealth.

Mutuse alleged that Gachagua and his proxies have used several companies to launder money, conceal proceeds of crime, and engage in influence peddling.

“The value of the property and wealth that His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua has acquired over the last two years is incompatible with his known legitimate income, which is approximately Sh12 million per annum,” the motion states.

About The Author