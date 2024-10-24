Eastleigh Residents Protest for Justice After Brutal Murders of 3 Women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 24 — Eastleigh residents have staged protests demanding justice for three locals brutally murdered by unknown assailants, leading to a complete shutdown of businesses in the area.

The victims, identified as Waris Daud, Amina Abdirashid, and their cousin Nusuiba Dahir, were relatives whose deaths have sparked outrage within the community.

Large crowds gathered, blocking major roads in and out of Eastleigh, as they called on the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to ensure that those responsible for the killings are held accountable. Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and area Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan joined the residents in their demand for justice.

“Shops in Eastleigh remain closed as residents unite to demand justice for Waris Daud, Amina Abdirashid, and Nusuiba Dahir. All three were brutally murdered under unclear circumstances. We continue to call on @DCI_Kenya to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book,” Sifuna stated.

According to police reports, the bodies of the three women were discovered in three different locations on October 21. The mother’s remains were found in Machakos, while one body was located in Bahati and the other in Parklands, Nairobi.

The DCI has since launched an investigation into the murders.

