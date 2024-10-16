Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Religious leaders urge just adjudication in Gachagua impeachment trial

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday when Senate commenced the trial, the lobby urged Kenyans to remain peaceful regardless of the outcome of the impeachment process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called on the National Assembly and Senate to ensure justice is served in the Deputy President’s impeachment trial, noting that their actions will set a precedent for the nation.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday when Senate commenced the trial, the lobby urged Kenyans to remain peaceful regardless of the outcome of the impeachment process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NCCK Chairperson Elias Agola quoted Jeremiah 22:3 in his call.

“It is our heartfelt wish that Members of Parliament would exert similar energy and resources on issues that directly affect the lives of Kenyans, as they have in debating the impeachment,” Agola said.

He further noted that this is the first time in the nation’s history that a Deputy President is being impeached, even though the Constitution of Kenya 2010 provides for such a process.

The NCCK called for a radical shift by the three arms of government — the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary — to inspire public confidence.

“We remind you that if this nation perishes, the blood of Kenyans will be on your hands,” NCCK warned.

The religious leaders also highlited what they termed a pattern by lawmakers to pursue self-interest, showing little to no interest for issues affecting the public.

“How can both the National Assembly and Senate consistently lack a quorum to discuss issues important to the citizens, yet be fully present to deliberate on agendas driven by State House? To whom will Kenyans turn for rescue from the emerging parliamentary tyranny?” Agola asked rhetorically.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo leads National Assembly’s legal team in Gachagua impeachment trial

Orengo's legal team includes prominent lawyers Paul Nyamodi, Eric Gumbo, Moses Kipkogei, Muthomi Thiankolu, Peter Wanyama, Melly Kennedy Kipkoech, and Joan Jeruto.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua to be sole witness at Senate trial, Sakaja, Mutuse appear for National Assembly

Gachagua will be seeking to vindicate himself against the accusations tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kang’ata sparks DP talk succession with surprise Raila meeting

The former Prime Minister, who recently secured Cabinet appointments for four of his top allies, is said to have President William Ruto’s ear, fueling...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Calls for Post-Election Appointments of Deputy Governors and Deputy Presidents

Roba’s proposal advocates for deputy governors and deputy presidents to be appointed by elected leaders after the election, rather than being selected during the...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Which Way, Ruto? President Confronts Key Decision on Gachagua’s Successor Amid Impeachment Struggles

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is currently battling an impeachment motion, with the Senate set to vote on Thursday.

4 days ago

Kenya

Speaker Kingi bans Senators’ foreign travel during Gachagua impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has imposed travel restrictions on all 67 Senators and staff, barring them from leaving the...

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate to conduct impeachment trial on Gachagua Wednesday and Thursday

The Senate could extend the hearing to Friday, October 18, should parties require additional time to interrogate documents filed and cross-examine witnesses.

October 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi orders Supplementary Order Paper after gazetting Gachagua impeachment trial

Kingi gave the directive Wednesday morning even as the Government Printer published a special issue declaring a Speacil Sitting.

October 9, 2024