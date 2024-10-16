Religious leaders urge just adjudication in Gachagua impeachment trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called on the National Assembly and Senate to ensure justice is served in the Deputy President’s impeachment trial, noting that their actions will set a precedent for the nation.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday when Senate commenced the trial, the lobby urged Kenyans to remain peaceful regardless of the outcome of the impeachment process.

NCCK Chairperson Elias Agola quoted Jeremiah 22:3 in his call.

“It is our heartfelt wish that Members of Parliament would exert similar energy and resources on issues that directly affect the lives of Kenyans, as they have in debating the impeachment,” Agola said.

He further noted that this is the first time in the nation’s history that a Deputy President is being impeached, even though the Constitution of Kenya 2010 provides for such a process.

The NCCK called for a radical shift by the three arms of government — the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary — to inspire public confidence.

“We remind you that if this nation perishes, the blood of Kenyans will be on your hands,” NCCK warned.

The religious leaders also highlited what they termed a pattern by lawmakers to pursue self-interest, showing little to no interest for issues affecting the public.

“How can both the National Assembly and Senate consistently lack a quorum to discuss issues important to the citizens, yet be fully present to deliberate on agendas driven by State House? To whom will Kenyans turn for rescue from the emerging parliamentary tyranny?” Agola asked rhetorically.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author