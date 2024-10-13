Raila Hands Over ODM Leadership to Kisumu Governor Nyong’o

Connect with us

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 13 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has officially handed over the party’s leadership to Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who will serve in an acting capacity.

Nyong’o will now steer the opposition party as Odinga fully immerses himself in his campaign for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) Chairman.

Speaking during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Mombasa, Odinga praised Nyong’o for providing a solid foundation for the party since its inception over 20 years ago.

“In line with a recent decision of the Central Committee, I formally task our founding secretary-general, Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o, to step in and provide leadership to our great party, enabling me to fully focus on the final and more intricate phase of my campaign for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC),” said Odinga.

He highlighted Nyong’o’s experience as ODM’s first secretary-general and his deep understanding of the party’s ideals as key reasons for his ability to guide the party during this transition.

The Odinga-led NEC meeting also ratified several leadership changes within ODM. Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was appointed as the new National Chairperson, succeeding John Mbadi, who now serves as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Additionally, Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi were appointed as new deputy party leaders, along with Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir. They replace former Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya (MSMEs) and Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy).

In other changes, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has been named Secretary for Political Affairs, replacing Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, while Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga assumes the role of Deputy Organizing Secretary.

