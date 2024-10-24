Connect with us

Public Sector Unions Call Off Strike After Pact with Government on Social Health Authority

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 24 – A looming strike by public sector unions over the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA) has been averted following an agreement reached with the government.

Union representatives signed the deal on Wednesday with Cabinet Secretaries Justin Muturi (Public Service), Alfred Mutua (Labour), and Debra Mulongo Barasa (Health) at a ceremony at Harambee House, Nairobi. The agreement, which ended the planned industrial action, addressed key concerns raised by the unions.

Union of Kenya Civil Servants Secretary-General Tom Odege, speaking at the event, emphasized that calling strikes was not the unions’ preference but was necessary to compel the government to address their grievances. “It is not in our interest to call strikes, but we do so to make the employer respond to our concerns. The government has now responded, and we are therefore calling off the strike,” Odege said.

He further stated that health insurance remains vital for union members, expressing hope that the new SHA scheme would deliver improved services despite challenges experienced during the transition.

The unions had issued a 14-day strike notice on October 8, 2024, highlighting several concerns. These included the absence of a comprehensive health cover for public servants under SHA, uncertainty over the fate of NHIF employees, and an increase in monthly contributions to 2.75% of gross salary without corresponding benefits.

Under the agreement, the Ministry of Public Service will extend the existing comprehensive medical insurance scheme for public servants through SHA until November 21, 2024. The SHA will continue the obligations previously managed by the now-defunct NHIF. “In addition, there shall be seamless access to the benefits by all public servants beyond November 21, 2024,” the agreement stipulates.

The agreement also outlines the formation of an ad-hoc working committee to ensure a smooth transition for NHIF staff, adhering to relevant labor laws and collective bargaining agreements. The government reassured that there would be no job or benefit losses for NHIF employees during the transition. “The parties shall endeavor to undertake this process in good faith and suspend any actions, including legal processes,” the pact reads.

Public Service CS Muturi expressed gratitude to the union leadership for their collaboration, which helped reach a resolution. “We will work with everyone involved to ensure that all civil servants entitled to a medical cover receive seamless delivery of services,” Muturi affirmed.

Labour CS Mutua called for an end to the adversarial approach to disputes, urging unions to declare a formal dispute before initiating strike actions. “Before calling a strike, I urge unions to declare a dispute before engaging in strike action. Matters can be better handled amicably,” Mutua advised.

Health CS Barasa assured Kenyans that the government remained committed to providing affordable, efficient, and accessible healthcare under SHA. She emphasized that efforts were being made to ensure a smooth transition from NHIF.

Article 43 (1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including access to promotive, preventive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative services.

The SHA, established by the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023, will oversee several funds, including the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Social Health Insurance Fund, and the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund. These funds aim to provide comprehensive health coverage, including free treatment at dispensaries and health centers and enhanced benefits for SHA-registered members.

The Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund will cater to severe health conditions such as cancer, kidney disease requiring dialysis, and severe high blood pressure and diabetes.

The agreement was also signed by SHA Chairperson Mohamed Abdi and representatives from various unions, including the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives, and others.

