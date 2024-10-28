Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Public resources in forests tobe tendered for in transparent manner:Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Logging licences will no longer be issued in an opaque manner, President William Ruto has announced.

Instead, the President directed that this should from now on be done through open and public tendering.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This way, Kenyans will get value for forest resources, while transparency will develop the capacity of local industry to utilise them and boost job creation, he said.

“To make sure that we exploit our forest resources in a transparent and effective manner, the old method of allocating forest resources in a manner that is not transparent has to stop,” he said.

“Going forward, all public resources in the forests will be tendered for in a transparent manner.”

He spoke during the passing out parade of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) inspector cadets and forester trainees at the National Youth Service headquarters in Gilgil, Nakuru County, on Monday. 

He congratulated the KFS leadership for demonstrable achievements, noting that the reforms instituted at the service two years ago have paid off with illegal logging reducing by 90 per cent in the same period. 

Further, President Ruto pointed out, the service now largely runs its operations from internally generated revenue, an example that should be emulated by other government institutions. 

“This year, we only supported KFS to the tune of KSh280 million. The rest of the KSh4.7 billlion budget was raised by KFS itself. I have the undertaking of the minister (Enviroment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale) and KFS that next year it will no longer require resources from the Exchequer. You are an example to other agencies that it is possible to run on internally generated resources,” the President said.

During the ceremony, 465 forest officers, the highest number since independence, and 102 forest cadets, the first ever to be hired, graduated. 

They joined 2,600 forest rangers hired last year and those already in the service to drive Kenya’s environmental conservation and climate action agenda. 

“These achievements speak volumes and consolidate our place as the environmental headquarters of the world,” he said.  

He said KFS officers will supervise youth working under the ClimateWorX Mtaani project, which is aimed at greening and cleaning up Kenyan cities and towns. 

President Ruto called on the graduates to maintain high standards of professionalism at all times and shun the temptation of engaging in vices that have damaged the image of KFS in the past.

“Do not allow your careers to be tainted by integrity issues, laxity or incompetence,” the President said.

He also announced that the government will give preference to locally manufactured timber products over imported ones. 

“We have already taken steps as Government to make sure that the use of locally available forest resources take precedence over imported timber products,” he said. 

Moreover, he said the Government will amend the Forest Conservation and Management Act (2016) so that stakeholders in conservation and climate action have effective support to pursue innovation and collaboration to turn forests and forest protection into vehicles of sustainable transformation. 

Among those present at the function were Cabinet Secretaries Duale and Ms Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), and the Chief Conservator of Forests Alexander Lemarkoko.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Signs MoU with U.S. to Enhance Labour Standards and Worker Welfare

The MoU outlines key cooperation areas, including occupational safety, health standards, prevention of child and forced labour, workers' compensation systems, and social protection frameworks.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Government Partially Restores Security, Vehicles for Impeached DP Gachagua Amid Court Battle

The move comes after Gachagua decried that the withdrawal of his security detail while in the hospital had left him vulnerable.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

OPCS begins Phase 2 of verification and validation of govt projects in Nyanza, Western

The exercise will continue with phases three and four in the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Central, and North Eastern regions.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police investigating death of Catholic nun at convent in Rongo

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Police in Migori County are investigating the death of a Catholic nun at a Convent in Rongo town. According...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi freed with no charges after night in jail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28—Activist Boniface Mwangi has been released after spending a night in jail. No charges was filed against him. Click here to connect...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to ensure production of enough food to feed Kenyans:Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The government’s top priority is to ensure production of enough food to feed all Kenyans, President William Ruto has...

4 hours ago

County News

Empowering change: Local initiative fights Gender-Based Violence in Meru County

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 26 – Violence against women and girls is a serious issue worldwide, affecting every country and culture. While most societies claim...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) President Ruto defends SHIF amid health sector transition challenges

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

23 hours ago