Public Participation on Gachagua impeachment kicks off countrywide

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 4- Public Participation on the impeachment of the Deputy President Rigathi Gacagua has kicked off in various parts of the country.

The exercise is to conducted at the constituency level across 290 constituencies countrywide.

The exercise will afford Kenyans an opportunity to make submissions on the special motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse at designated centers within the constituency.

According to the National Assembly, the exercise has kicked off in Uasin Gishu, Meru, and Nairobi at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Institution said Kenyans started streaming in as early as 6.00 am to fill in the provided questionnaires, with the public participation exercise scheduled to run the whole day today.

“It is all systems go at the Bomas of Kenya, the collection centre for public views from all Constituencies in Nairobi County in regards to the Special Motion on Removal from Office by Impeachment of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” said National Assembly.

This comes after the High Court declined to stop the public participation on the impeachment after Gachaguafiled an urgent application in court seeking orders to stop the exercise, citing lack of legislative procedure.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed applicants to serve respondents ahead of the mention next week on Wednesday.

“The Application dated 02/10/2024 shall be mentioned on 09/10/2024 virtually to confirm compliance and to take directions on the expedited hearing and determination of the matter,” read the court papers.

“The Court may on that day issue such interim conservatory orders or further directions as shall be deemed just, fit, and proper to issue pending the hearing and determination of the matter.”

In a Petition dated October 3, Gachagua seek orders from the court to bar the respondents (Speaker of the National Assembly and 3 others) from carrying out the exercise and declare they have contravened and threaten provisions of the constitution.

The Petitioner also argued that the respondents have not put in place adequate legislative procedures and fair administrative measures for effective public participation.

“An application under certificate of urgency seeking orders suspending the public participation I respect of the motion dated 26th September 2024 before the National Assembly scheduled to be conducted by 2nd correspondent on 4th October 2024 until the 2nd respondents puts measures in place to conduct public participation exercise pending hearing of the petition,” read the court papers.

