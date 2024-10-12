PS Kimtai Urges Public to Update Dependent Information on SHA Portal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Oct 12 – Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai is urging the public to update their dependent details on the Social Health Authority (SHA) portal to ensure seamless service delivery at health facilities.

During a meeting with County Executive Committee Members of the Health Caucus, the PS assured attendees that the challenges encountered during the initial rollout of the SHA are being addressed.

“The enrollment has been successful. We agreed in this meeting to collaborate with counties to increase registration,” he explained during the meeting held in Nairobi on Saturday.

Kimtai noted that many individuals registering had not included their dependents. He emphasized the need for collaboration with counties to ensure that enrolled members list their dependents for optimal service delivery.

Members will need to specify the type of relationship with each dependent, and for those under 18, a birth certificate must be provided by the applicant.

The PS described the meeting with the CEC Health Caucus as vital for the successful rollout of the SHA. He assured the public that once the system is fully operational, the SHA will offer benefits that were previously unavailable under the NHIF.

“We now have three funds, compared to the one fund under NHIF. The Primary Healthcare Fund will cover free medical treatment for patients registered under SHA at dispensaries and health centers,” he explained.

For contributors, additional benefits will include enhanced outpatient, inpatient, and emergency care, as well as comprehensive support for mental health, critical illnesses, and major surgeries under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The third fund, the Emergency, Chronic, & Critical Illness Fund, will provide emergency coverage for conditions such as cancer and kidney disease requiring dialysis.

For the first time since the enactment of the 2010 Constitution, the Government will provide free emergency treatment to all Kenyans.

“I assure the public that they will receive more benefits than they did under NHIF,” he emphasized.

The SHA contribution amounts to 2.75% of household income. For individuals not on payroll, a fair premium will be determined based on capability using a means-testing tool.

The Social Health Authority aims to provide quality and accessible healthcare coverage for all Kenyans, supported by a robust digitization process designed to eliminate fraud.

