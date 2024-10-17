Protection of indigenous crops, vegetables key to hunger eradication

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This year’s World Food Day is dedicated to “The Right to Food for a Better Life

and a Better Future.” Ensuring access to diverse and nutritious foods is a fundamental issue that calls for collective action. We must ensure that all farmers,

particularly smallholder farmers, have access to essential resources like land, seeds,

and other inputs to feed the world.

While several African countries have made significant progress in achieving the

Malabo Declaration of 2014 and SDG 2 – Zero Hunger, a 2024 report by FAO, IFAD,

UNICEF, WFP, and WHO reveals that Sub-Saharan Africa leads in the prevalence of

undernourishment. The situation has worsened since 2015. In 2022, Eastern Africa

recorded a 29% prevalence of undernourishment, while 69.2% of the population

experienced moderate or severe food insecurity (FAO, AUC, ECA, & WFP, 2023).

These statistics highlight the urgent need for all actors in the food system to

collaborate and find innovative solutions to combat this crisis.

Dr. Monica Nderitu, Regional Environment and Climate Change Resilience Advisor at Vi Agroforestry/FILE

The right to food in Eastern Africa is compounded by numerous challenges, including rapid population growth, agricultural biodiversity loss, and the unpredictable impacts of climate change. However, indigenous crops and vegetables offer a valuable solution by providing a diverse, nutritious food base. Their role in enhancing food security cannot be underestimated.

Indigenous crops and vegetables are well-suited to local conditions, requiring fewer

inputs to thrive. These crops have been passed down through generations, with

some becoming fully naturalized, creating local landraces that are highly acclimated

(Kimani, Mayer, & Swiderska, 2020). They are resistant to drought, pests, and

diseases, reducing the need for synthetic agrochemicals (Laborde, Murphy,

Porciello, & Smaller, 2020).

Biodiversity Conservation: Indigenous crops and vegetables come in a wide range

of varieties, making them a versatile source of healthy diets. They are also key to

preserving cultural diversity, as many local communities have historically used these

crops in traditional ceremonies and celebrations.

Enhancing Ecosystem Services: A more diverse agricultural system allows for

improved ecosystem services such as pollination, nutrient cycling, climate regulation, and better water and soil quality (Bokelmann, Huyskens-Keil, Zoltan, & Silke, 2022).

Nutritional Value: Research shows that indigenous crops and vegetables are rich in

micronutrients and often have medicinal properties. For example, a study by

Abukutsa-Onyango et al. (2016) found that nightshade and cowpea provide sufficient protein and iron to meet daily recommended intake levels, contributing significantly to improved nutrition.

Employment Opportunities: As awareness of the nutritional value of indigenous

crops grows, so does demand. This creates opportunities for smallholder farmers to

expand production and tap into the growing urban market. These crops are also fast

maturing, offering young people a promising entry point into agricultural

entrepreneurship.

To harness the full potential of indigenous crops and vegetables, the following

actions are essential:

1. Conserve Genetic Resources: It is vital to protect the genetic diversity of

indigenous crops by conserving germplasm in gene banks, botanical gardens,

and on farms to maintain agro-biodiversity.

2. Invest in Seed Production: Ensuring farmers have access to high-quality

seeds is crucial for food sovereignty. This requires maintaining the genetic

purity of indigenous crops, from seed selection through harvesting and

storage.

3. Support Farmer-Led Seed Systems: Farmers have vast knowledge of local

crop varieties and have been saving and exchanging seeds for generations. It

is important to preserve this knowledge and food heritage for future

generations.

4. Increase Nutritional Awareness: Promoting the consumption of nutrient-

dense indigenous crops and vegetables through education is essential.

Consumers must be informed about the availability and nutritional benefits of

these varieties.

5. Develop Sustainable Production Practices: Farmers need training not only

in growing indigenous crops but also in harvesting, value addition, and

establishing market linkages.

6. Enhance Research and Development: Research plays a critical role in

understanding the germination, regeneration, and propagation of indigenous

crops. It also helps in domesticating wild species with high nutritional value.

7. Invest in Value Addition and Marketing: Processing indigenous crops

ensures year-round availability, improves food safety, and boosts

sustainability. Traditional preservation methods, like drying, salting, and

fermenting, combined with modern climate-smart technologies, offer

opportunities for community-based food processing.

The promotion of indigenous crops and vegetables is key to achieving food and

nutrition security in Eastern Africa. These crops not only offer a sustainable solution

to the region’s food challenges but also preserve biodiversity and cultural heritage.

By investing in seed systems, research, and farmer capacity-building, and by raising

awareness of the nutritional benefits of indigenous crops, we can create more

resilient and healthy communities for the future.

This article is co-authored by Dr. Monica Nderitu, Regional Environment and Climate Change Resilience Advisor at Vi Agroforestry, and Asina Yusuph Abas, Program Officer for Nutrition at COUNSENUTH.

