Following his address at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane on October 10, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and members of the QUAD alliance, strengthening ties among key partners.

Prime Minister Modi Engages with Global Leaders at ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane

Oct 13 – Following his address at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and members of the QUAD alliance.

On the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his pleasure in meeting PM Albanese, stating, “Glad to meet my friend, PM Albanese.”

PM Modi also held discussions with Philippine President Bongbong Marcos, noting on X, “Had a wonderful conversation with President Bongbong Marcos of the Philippines.”

Additionally, he interacted with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, remarking, “Always a delight to interact with PM Anwar Ibrahim.”

The Prime Minister further engaged with Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and spoke with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Earlier, PM Modi met Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit, reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and recognizing India and Japan as indispensable partners.

He also held bilateral talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, marking their first meeting. “Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Christopher Luxon. We value our friendship with New Zealand, bound together by a commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. Our talks covered sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education, and innovation,” PM Modi shared on X.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi is visiting Laos at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. After the India-ASEAN summit, he will participate in the 19th East Asia Summit, a significant occasion marking a decade of India’s Act East Policy.

