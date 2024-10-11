Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto makes urgent cash call for Haiti mission

Published

Kenya has appealed for urgent financial support from the international community to sustain a police deployment in Haiti, which has been extended by a year.

The multinational security mission, which began in June, is helping fight gangs controlling much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and nearby areas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

More than 3,600 people have been killed in the country since January, including over 100 children, while more than 500,000 Haitians have been forced from their homes, the UN said.

“We are asking the international community to match their commitment and their pledges with the necessary action for us to be able to complete the task ahead of us,” Kenya’s President William Ruto said on Friday.

He was speaking after a meeting in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, with Haiti’s Prime Minister Garry Conille.

Violence in Haiti is still rife and a UN human rights expert has warned that gangs are targeting new areas, causing further displacement.

Kenya deployed 400 of its pledged 1,000 police officers in June and July this year.

On Friday, President Ruto said the remaining 600 are undergoing training and would join the mission next month.

A handful of other countries have together pledged at least 1,900 more officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although the mission was approved by the UN security council, it is not a UN operation and relies on voluntary financial contributions.

Only $85m (£65m) of the mission’s estimated $600m required annually for its operation has been received so far through a trust fund set up by the UN, according to Human Rights Watch.

It is not clear how much money has been spent so far but Ruto says more financial support is needed to “sustain” the mission until October next year.

“When resources are made available, there will be demonstrable progress of the mission,” President Ruto.

Ruto said that the available funds would run out by March next year.

“We have a window of success that is evident from the operations that have been carried out already,” the president added.

He said the deployment was already showing positive results – “restoring hope and a glimpse of stability”.

Conille asked international partners to send the officers they had pledged to ensure the “contingent from Kenya has the resources they need”.

The Haitian prime minister denied reports that the Kenyan police officers were staying in camps like tourists while the gangs were tightening their grip on large swathes of Port-au-Prince, since the mission began.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have personally been on patrol with the Kenyan troops who have engaged in delicate operations in the city centre. They are involved in patrolling universities, hospitals and administrative areas,” Conille said.

“They are also up north to help address the threat with the gangs.”

Last month, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the mission for another year and rejected calls from Haiti on transforming it into a UN peacekeeping mission.

A UN human rights expert who has just been to the Caribbean nation said the mission was inadequately equipped and needed helicopters, as well as night vision goggles and drones.

“The Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), authorised by the UN Security Council in October 2023, has so far deployed less than a quarter of its planned contingent,” William O’Neil said last month.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Infotrak:73pc of Kenyans believe country headed in the wrong direction

Those interviewed cited rampant corruption in the country, poor infrastructure, tribalism.

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges international community to honour Haiti security mission

The President said there is an urgent need for personnel, logistics and financial resources to sustain and expand the security mission.

24 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

20pc of Kenyans prefer Kindiki to replace Gachagua if ouster succeeds

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – As Senators gear to consider the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,an opnion poll has ranked Interior Cabinet...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges international community to fulfill Haiti mission pledges

Ruto emphasized that increased funding and resources are crucial to restoring order and peace in the gang-ridden Caribbean nation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria clears the air on M-Pesa paybills as tax registers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11—President William Ruto’s economic advisor Moses Kuria has clarified his remarks about virtual electronic tax registers (ETRs) made during the recent...

2 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court of Appeal overturns 67yr graft conviction against MP Waluke

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The Court of Appeal has overturned the 67-year graft conviction of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke and his...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court refers case challenging DP Gachagua’s impeachment to CJ Koome for empanelment of 3-judge bench

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The High Court has referred the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment to Chief Justice Martha Koome for...

5 hours ago

The Diplomatic Space

Kenya Elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2025-2027 Term

Kenya now joins other African nations on the Council, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, and Benin.

1 day ago