President Ruto jets out to Bunjumbura for COMESA Heads of State Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – President William Ruto has jetted out to Bujumbura for the 23rd Summit of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Heads of State and Government.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, during his visit, the President will engage in high-level discussions aimed at bolstering Kenya’s relationships with key strategic partners.

Mohamed further stated that focus will be on strengthening regional value chains to deepen COMESA integration.

The president is also scheduled to meet with the Presidents of Egypt and Zambia, as well as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, among others.

“The discussions with Egypt will focus on enhancing the Kenya-Egypt partnership, with a joint commitment to increase trade between the two nations,” Mohamed noted.

Ruto’s bilateral meeting with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will explore avenues to facilitate trade, including the formation of a Joint Trade Committee to address and resolve non-tariff barriers.

“Ruto will also mobilise support for Kenya’s candidacy for the African Union Commission chairperson position.

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga is one of the candidates for the AUC position.

The elections for the continent’s top job are scheduled for February 2025.

The president will also discuss the final extension of sugar safeguard measures to revitalize the sugar sector.

“The Head of State will also Garner support for Kenya’s bid to host the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) Secretariat, which unites three regional economic communities: COMESA, the East African Community, and the Southern African Development Community,” The Spokesperson said.

This year’s summit celebrates the 30th anniversary of COMESA, a vital trading bloc with a combined market of 640 million people and a GDP of $1 trillion.

COMESA represents a substantial market for Kenya, which currently holds a 12.4% share of the regional market, second only to Egypt.

Between 2019 and 2023, Kenya’s exports to COMESA grew by 8.9%, highlighting the strong potential for regional trade and integration.

