President Ruto has commends Food for Education Founder, Wawira Njiru

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30-President William Ruto has commended Food for Education Founder and Executive Director, Wawira Njiru’s contribution to school feeding in the country.

Speaking at the Second Ministerial School Meals Coalition Conference in Nairobi, the Head of State commended the efforts initiated in feeding school children in many parts of the country thus promoting education.

“We have wonderful people, amazing people like Wawira…she is an amazing human being. She has provided the infrastructure for Nairobi County and others to serve hot meals to children, not in the City of Nairobi alone, but in many parts of Kenya. Congratulations!” the President exclaimed.

Reflecting on the President Ruto’s comments, Wawira Njiru reiterated Food for Education simple mission to expand school meal programs to over 10 million beneficiaries by 2030.

“I thank the President for recognizing our efforts rooted in our vision to feed onemillion pupils in Kenya by 2027. This aligns with the National School Meals Coalition’s commitment to expand school meal programs from 2.6 million to over 10 million beneficiaries by 2030,”Njiru said.

The President’s comments are rooted in Food for Education’s contribution to the success of the Dishi Na County School Feeding Program led by Governor Johnson Sakaja, which is feeding 310, 000 learners in 230 public ECDE and primary schools across Nairobi City County with a total of 30 million meals served in 2024.

The impact of this program has seen a 34% increase in school enrollment since inception. Food for Education has touched hundreds of thousands of lives since 2012, delivering hot, nutritious meals that empower students to learn and thrive.

Today, F4E serves over 450,000 meals each day across 1,263 schools leveraging innovative technology to make a difference for children in Kenya, inspired by a pan-African vision of reaching 3 million children by 2030 with the nutrition they need to learn, grow and succeed.

Food for Education founder moved from feeding 25 children in a mabati kitchen to a 60,000-plate kitchen and feeding more than 350,000 children in five counties.

With a background in nutrition from the University of South Australia, Njiru is changing the lives of children in Kenya by creating an enabling environment for them to study.

