Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto has commends Food for Education Founder, Wawira Njiru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30-President William Ruto has commended Food for Education Founder and Executive Director, Wawira Njiru’s contribution to school feeding in the country.

Speaking at the Second Ministerial School Meals Coalition Conference in Nairobi, the Head of State commended the efforts initiated in feeding school children in many parts of the country thus promoting education.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have wonderful people, amazing people like Wawira…she is an amazing human being. She has provided the infrastructure for Nairobi County and others to serve hot meals to children, not in the City of Nairobi alone, but in many parts of Kenya. Congratulations!” the President exclaimed.

Reflecting on the President Ruto’s comments, Wawira Njiru reiterated Food for Education simple mission to expand school meal programs to over 10 million beneficiaries by 2030.

“I thank the President for recognizing our efforts rooted in our vision to feed onemillion pupils in Kenya by 2027. This aligns with the National School Meals Coalition’s commitment to expand school meal programs from 2.6 million to over 10 million beneficiaries by 2030,”Njiru said.

The President’s comments are rooted in Food for Education’s contribution to the success of the Dishi Na County School Feeding Program led by Governor Johnson Sakaja, which is feeding 310, 000 learners in 230 public ECDE and primary schools across Nairobi City County with a total of 30 million meals served in 2024.

The impact of this program has seen a 34% increase in school enrollment since inception. Food for Education has touched hundreds of thousands of lives since 2012, delivering hot, nutritious meals that empower students to learn and thrive.

Food for Education has touched hundreds of thousands of lives since 2012, delivering hot, nutritious meals that empower students to learn and thrive.

Today, F4E serves over 450,000 meals each day across 1,263 schools leveraging innovative technology to make a difference for children in Kenya, inspired by a pan-African vision of reaching 3 million children by 2030 with the nutrition they need to learn, grow and succeed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Food for Education founder moved from feeding 25 children in a mabati kitchen to a 60,000-plate kitchen and feeding more than 350,000 children in five counties.

With a background in nutrition from the University of South Australia, Njiru is changing the lives of children in Kenya by creating an enabling environment for them to study.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya bags 4 international conferences at a congress held in Abu Dhabi

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 30 – Kenya has bagged four international conference and over 50 global event leads from the just concluded International Congress and Conventions...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of UDA Lawmakers Vow to Reject Bill Extending Elective Term Limits to 7 Years

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – A faction of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers has strongly opposed a proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Rights Groups Urge President Ruto to Declare Femicide a National Crisis Amid Rising Cases

The coalition, comprising FIDA-Kenya, Siasa Place, and the Centre for Community Development and Human Rights, expressed grief and outrage at what they describe as...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Court stays govt order requiring refugees to surrender passports

The conservatory order, issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye at the Milimani High Court on Tuesday suspends the directive pending a full hearing.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wells Fargo HR Manager sustained fatal head injuries, postmortem confirms

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said Tuesday that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging due to severe head trauma.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP withdraws graft case against businessman Yagnesh Devani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public prosecution has terminated ksh 7.5 billion criminal case facing businessman tycoon Yagnesh Divani. The prosecution...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Absentee committee chairs risk losing positions, Speaker Wetangula warns

The National Assembly Speaker warned that they risk removal from their roles if the tendency persists.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KPSEA better than KCPE, Westlands Primary School Headteacher says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Westlands Primary Schools headteacher now has outlined the benefits of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams currently...

2 days ago