(VIDEO) President Ruto defends SHIF amid health sector transition challenges

Published

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto:We go to church in our plan to go to heaven, not to hunt for votes

The President dismissed the notion that politicians flock to church on Sunday to sell their political agenda and seek popularity.

25 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says construction of 11,000 Grade 9 Classrooms to be completed by Jan

Parents and stakeholders have raised concerns over the impact of infrastructural gaps on students' education quality, especially in rural areas where facilities are limited.

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Our people are feeling helpless because of over taxation, failing health systems: Gachagua

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends SHIF amid health sector transition challenges

President Ruto emphasized that the new Social Health Insurance Fund despite its shaky rollout is set to transform healthcare access.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua says Ruto’s failures demand nation’s prayers

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized President William Ruto on Sunday, claiming he has failed to deliver on his...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi traced to Kamukunji police station

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has been traced to the Kamukunji police station hours after he was picked up by police...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Evidence based research needed for Climate Change Impacts on Food Systems and Health

The conference under the theme Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Its Impacts on Food Systems and Health in Kenya, was co-hosted by the American...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Education PS Karega Mutahi is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former Education Principal Secretary Professor Karega Mutahi has died. In her message of condolence, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor...

3 hours ago