(VIDEO) President Ruto defends SHIF amid health sector transition challenges

The President dismissed the notion that politicians flock to church on Sunday to sell their political agenda and seek popularity.
Parents and stakeholders have raised concerns over the impact of infrastructural gaps on students' education quality, especially in rural areas where facilities are limited.
President Ruto emphasized that the new Social Health Insurance Fund despite its shaky rollout is set to transform healthcare access.
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized President William Ruto on Sunday, claiming he has failed to deliver on his...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has been traced to the Kamukunji police station hours after he was picked up by police...
The conference under the theme Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Its Impacts on Food Systems and Health in Kenya, was co-hosted by the American...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former Education Principal Secretary Professor Karega Mutahi has died. In her message of condolence, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor...