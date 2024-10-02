President Ruto Defends Planned JKIA Lease to Adani Group to Boost Tourism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 2 – President William Ruto has defended plans to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Indian company Adani Group for renovations and expansion, aiming to enhance Kenya’s capacity to attract 5 million tourists by 2027.

Speaking at the Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2024 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Ruto emphasized Kenya’s position as a premier tourist destination, making the proposed airport revamp a top priority.

“We want to have five million tourists, and that’s why we need to expand our airport and hospitality facilities across the country,” Ruto stated. “Kenya welcomed over 2.3 million visitors by the end of 2023, generating Ksh350 billion in revenue—a clear indicator of our global appeal.”

He called for collective efforts across all sectors to position Kenya as a must-visit destination. Earlier this year, the Adani Group submitted a privately initiated proposal (PIP) for a 30-year concession to expand and operate JKIA under a “build, operate, and transfer” model.

While concerns have arisen among Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) employees, who recently struck over job security, Adani has reassured that all KAA employees will retain their positions under existing terms.

The Adani investment not only promises to modernize critical infrastructure but also reflects a growing trend of Indian investments driving economic growth in Africa, including Kenya.

Capital FM has obtained an artistic impression of the proposed butterfly-inspired terminal, which has stirred controversy and prompted protests at the airport.

This architectural concept, inspired by Kenya’s butterflies, features fluid lines and modern design, creating a harmonious blend of natural elegance and functionality. The sweeping, curved forms of the terminal’s roof and façade are inspired by the wings of Kenyan butterflies, bringing a fluid, natural aesthetic to JKIA.

The terminal’s exterior mirrors the delicate symmetry of butterfly wings, with sweeping curves throughout the roof and façade, embodying grace and movement.

An expansive use of glass and skylights allows sunlight to flood the space, creating an open and airy atmosphere reminiscent of butterflies in flight. The terminal’s smooth, dynamic flow reflects the natural world, offering travelers a serene and functional experience.

Biophilic design is integral to the terminal’s layout, incorporating butterfly gardens and indigenous plants to bring nature indoors. These spaces provide aesthetic appeal while promoting sustainability through eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy.

