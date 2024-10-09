President Ruto appoints Munyori Buku Head of Presidential Communication Service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9-President William Ruto has appointed Munyori Buku as the new Head of the Presidential Communication Service(PCS).

While confirming the appointment, State House Spokesperson Mohamed Hussein said that Buku brings over 26 years of senior-level experience in strategic communication within both the public and private sectors.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Secretary for Public Communication at State House.

“Other notable roles he has held include Senior Director of Public Communication at State House, Director of Communication in the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance, and Editorial Manager at the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board,” Mohamed said.

In the private sector, Buku held key editorial positions, including Managing Editor at the Standard Group and Sub-Editor at the Nation Media Group, among other senior roles.

His career began in education, where he worked as a teacher in several high schools across Kenya before transitioning to media and communications.

Buku holds a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Education (Arts) from Kenyatta University.

