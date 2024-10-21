Police seize heroin valued at Sh14.5mn in Malindi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Detectives in Malindi have seized heroin worth Sh14.5 million and arrested one suspect.

According to a police report, the narcotics weighing 3.6 kilograms were in 38 packages when they were seized in a house belonging to the suspect.

The report further indicated that a team from the Anti-Narcotics Unit raided the house following intelligence reports the drugs were hidden there.

Police said the drugs were hidden under the bed and added that they recovered Sh13,000 in cash which is believed to be proceeds of the crime.

The suspect was taken to custody pending processing and arraignment.

Police say cases of drug trafficking, possession, and consumption in parts of the country have been on the rise despite operations to tame them.

Dozens of traffickers have since been arrested and charged in the operations.

Police are yet to net main drug lords as only mules are usually arrested.

Police say traffickers now use roads as opposed to airports to carry out their business.

The most commonly trafficked narcotics from Tanzania and through Uganda is heroin.

Cocaine is also trafficked from the two countries.

This comes in the backdrop of a recent National Drug Survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) indicating widespread abuse of prescription medication.

