Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police seize heroin valued at Sh14.5mn in Malindi

Published

NAROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Detectives in Malindi have seized heroin worth Sh14.5 million and arrested one suspect.

According to a police report, the narcotics weighing 3.6 kilograms were in 38 packages when they were seized in a house belonging to the suspect.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report further indicated that a team from the Anti-Narcotics Unit raided the house following intelligence reports the drugs were hidden there.

Police said the drugs were hidden under the bed and added that they recovered Sh13,000 in cash which is believed to be proceeds of the crime.

The suspect was taken to custody pending processing and arraignment.

Police say cases of drug trafficking, possession, and consumption in parts of the country have been on the rise despite operations to tame them.

Dozens of traffickers have since been arrested and charged in the operations.
Police are yet to net main drug lords as only mules are usually arrested.

Police say traffickers now use roads as opposed to airports to carry out their business.

The most commonly trafficked narcotics from Tanzania and through Uganda is heroin.

Cocaine is also trafficked from the two countries.

This comes in the backdrop of a recent National Drug Survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) indicating widespread abuse of prescription medication.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Hemingways Watamu Named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Hemingways Watamu has been named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort at the 2024 World Travel Awards. The World Travel Awards...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

142 heroes to be feted during Mashujaa day

President William Ruto is expected to unveil the heroes who were selected after a thorough vetting exercise.

3 days ago

Kenya

Wetangula gazettes Kindiki as Deputy President-elect

Wetangula published the gazette notice following a unanimous vote by MPs in support of President William Ruto’s nominee for the position.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki is a good pick for DP, ODM says

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) interim party leader Governor Anyang Nyong’o has commended President William Ruto on his nominee...

3 days ago

Kenya

High Court suspends Gachagua’s impeachment for constitutional review

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The High Court has suspended the Senate’s impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, pending a determination by a...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rules Omar Lali criminally liable for Tecra Muigai’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – A Nairobi Court has ruled that Omar Lali is criminally liable for the murder of Tecra Muigai. In her...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition filed seeking orders stopping replacement of Gachagua as DP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The constitutional court has been petitioned to issue an order stopping the National Assembly from deliberating and endorsing a...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru, Njuki congratulate Kindiki for nomination to DP post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki has commended  President William Ruto decision to nominate Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to...

3 days ago