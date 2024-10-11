Police question 3 Tana River legislators, MCAs over ongoing clan clashes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have questioned three legislators from Tana River County in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes that have so far claimed at least 14 lives.

The move comes after at least six more people were killed in fresh inter-clan fighting in Matagala, Tana River on Thursday.

The DCI disclosed Friday that a local ward representative was also grilled over the clashes that has now entered its second week.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin stated that the agency summoned and grilled Ali Wario (Garsen) Yakub Adow (Bura) and MCA Mohammed Jibril (Bangale ward).

Also grilled was former woman representative Rehema Hassan.

The agency stated that they had also summoned governor Dhadho Godana and Galole Member of Parliament (MP) Said Hiribae after they failed to present themselves on Friday for questioning.

“We have also summoned the governor and want to tell him to honor the summons,” he said.

The DCI boss said they intend to forward their findings with recommendations to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for action.

Last week, the government announced that it had ramped up security in Tana River County following a series of violent clashes

The conflict began on October 4, with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people.

A retaliatory attack later that day in Nanighi Village resulted in the deaths of four more individuals and the destruction of several manyattas (traditional huts) by fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the violence was triggered by a dispute between two communities over control of a watering point in Anole.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS), in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has intensified security operations in the region to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

Along with the increased security presence, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an investigation to track down those responsible for the attacks.

