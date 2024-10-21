Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probe murder of 23-year-old female student after body is found in Thika house

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Detectives are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in her house in Biafra area, Thika, Kiambu County.

According to police, the killing of Seth Nyakio Njeri is the latest brutal manifestation of extreme violence against women in the country.

Njeri is believed to have been killed on Monday October 14 or Sunday October 13 night by an unknown assailant.

Police are pursuing the matter.

Her distraught relatives indicate that the Zetech University graduate left their home in Kamakis on Saturday in a jovial mood.

She had talked to her family on Sunday night but thereafter efforts to reach later bore no fruits.

The family said her calls and texts were not responded to.

This prompted the parents to start the search for the woman which ended in her house where the body was discovered.

On Monday morning, the family received a strange phone call from her friend who informed them the student was dead.

Police were notified, only to find the naked lifeless body of the woman in the house.
Preliminary investigation revealed she had been strangled.

Police say the assailant sexually abused the deceased before probably killing her.

Investigators have zeroed in on a male friend who was aggrieved after the two separated.

It is suspected that the boyfriend got wind of the whereabouts of the girl, seduced her and ended up killing her, police said.

But police say they are yet to establish the motive and those behind the same.

The detectives handling the matter have recorded statements from the woman’s friends as part of the probe into the murder.

