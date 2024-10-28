Police investigating death of Catholic nun at convent in Rongo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Police in Migori County are investigating the death of a Catholic nun at a Convent in Rongo town.

According to Rongo Sub County police commander Salim Fundi, the nun went missing on October 24th before her body was recovered within the Convent on Sunday evening.

The nun was a third year trainee at the Rongo Parish.

Fundi says the church reported her disappearance and efforts to trace her went futile.

“We received a report that a body was found floating in a sewer pit and we rushed there,” he said.

He says her collegues identified her before the body was moved to Rosewood mortuary pending an autopsy.

“The relevant department has launched investigations into the death of the nun,” he reported.

Homa Bay Diocese Vicar General Gabriel Atieno says they are working closely with the police to establish what transpired before the death of the trainee nun.

“It is still unclear whether the catholic sister slipped into the sewage by accident or there is someone within the convent that was responsible for her death, that’s what the investigators are looking into,” the Vicar General said.

The Church says the deceased has been very active in community services for the period she has been in Rongo and her death is a blow to the church.

Atieno says the church will walk with her family in a bid to know what transpired prior to her death.

About The Author