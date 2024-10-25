PHOTOS: Ruto Leads 8th Tobong’u Lore Festival, Promoting Culture and Unity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 24- The Tobong’u Lore festival, now in its 8th edition, has evolved into a significant cultural and tourism event, showcasing traditional Turkana dances, music, cuisine, and crafts.

This cultural celebration is anticipated to attract thousands of visitors from around the world, boosting tourism and benefiting the local economy.

In addition to promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkana community, the festival aims to foster peace by inviting neighbouring communities from South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia to participate in the festivities.

About The Author