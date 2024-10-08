Top stories
PDF: Download Gachagua’s defence here
He was granted two hours to read out the 533-page document containing his defence to fight off impeachment charges.
Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo asserted that the Deputy President must stand impeached for sidelining regions that voted against President William Ruto and for his...
The National Assembly Speaker cited Standing Orders which disallow the withdrawal of support for tabled motions.
The Kibwezi West MP accused Gachagua’s son of transacting with government through Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) citing the lease of Tree Tops Hotel.
Tabling his evidence on the floor of the House on Tuesday morning, Mutuse alleged that Gachagua bought off his late brother's prime properties at...
The Speaker reacted to the news conference that lasted well over two hours in a communication to the House on Tuesday morning saying Gachagua...
He said the motion, sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, could not proceed without the president’s approval.
Mutuse took to the dispatch box on Tuesday shortly after communication from Speaker Moses Wetangula who termed Gachagua's Monday night press interview as abhorrent.
He said President Ruto has never once called him out for alleged insubordination.