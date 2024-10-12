Parts of Tana River Declared ‘Disturbed and Dangerous’ Amid Rising Clashes

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – The government has declared several parts of Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous areas following worsening inter-clan clashes that have claimed at least 14 lives in the past week.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced the move on Friday after consultations with the National Security Council, citing the need to restore order in accordance with Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011.

The declaration, outlined in Gazette Notice No. 13181 dated October 11, 2024, affects 12 locations across Bangale and Tana North sub-counties: Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo, Mbalambala, Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi, and Bura. The order will remain in effect for 30 days but could be extended if necessary.

“This notice shall take effect from 6:30 p.m. on October 11, 2024, for a period of 30 days and may, at any time, be withdrawn or extended by notice in the Gazette,” said CS Kindiki.

Earlier on Friday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) interrogated three local lawmakers in connection with the ongoing violence. Garsen MP Ali Wario, Bura MP Yakub Adow, Bangale Ward MCA Mohammed Jibril, and former Woman Representative Rehema Hassan were among those questioned.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed that the agency had also summoned Tana River Governor Dhadho Godana and Galole MP Said Hiribae, urging them to appear for questioning after failing to do so on Friday.

The clashes, which began on October 4 with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people, have escalated, with a retaliatory attack in Nanighi Village claiming four more lives and destroying several traditional manyattas. The violence is believed to have been sparked by a dispute over access to a local watering point.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS), in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has intensified security operations in the region to restore calm and prevent further bloodshed.

