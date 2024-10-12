Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police patrols in Tana River.

NATIONAL NEWS

Parts of Tana River Declared ‘Disturbed and Dangerous’ Amid Rising Clashes

The clashes, which began on October 4 with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people, have escalated, with a retaliatory attack in Nanighi Village claiming four more lives and destroying several traditional manyattas.

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – The government has declared several parts of Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous areas following worsening inter-clan clashes that have claimed at least 14 lives in the past week.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced the move on Friday after consultations with the National Security Council, citing the need to restore order in accordance with Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The declaration, outlined in Gazette Notice No. 13181 dated October 11, 2024, affects 12 locations across Bangale and Tana North sub-counties: Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo, Mbalambala, Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi, and Bura. The order will remain in effect for 30 days but could be extended if necessary.

“This notice shall take effect from 6:30 p.m. on October 11, 2024, for a period of 30 days and may, at any time, be withdrawn or extended by notice in the Gazette,” said CS Kindiki.

Earlier on Friday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) interrogated three local lawmakers in connection with the ongoing violence. Garsen MP Ali Wario, Bura MP Yakub Adow, Bangale Ward MCA Mohammed Jibril, and former Woman Representative Rehema Hassan were among those questioned.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed that the agency had also summoned Tana River Governor Dhadho Godana and Galole MP Said Hiribae, urging them to appear for questioning after failing to do so on Friday.

The clashes, which began on October 4 with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people, have escalated, with a retaliatory attack in Nanighi Village claiming four more lives and destroying several traditional manyattas. The violence is believed to have been sparked by a dispute over access to a local watering point.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS), in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has intensified security operations in the region to restore calm and prevent further bloodshed.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Bans Firearms in Parts of Tana River Amid Deadly Clashes

The ban will last 30 days as authorities work to restore peace.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police question 3 Tana River legislators, MCAs over ongoing clan clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have questioned three legislators from Tana River County in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat urges warring clans in Tana River to embrace peace

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy Inspector General (DIG)of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat has called on the warring Communities in Tana River County to...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera police seize 190 bags of smuggled Sugar at the Kenya-Ethiopia border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Security officers in Mandera have confiscated 190 bags of uncustomed sugar during a recent operation in the Siftu area,...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja, UNDP Discuss Implementation of Maraga Police Reforms Taskforce

Discussions focused on boosting police capacity through advanced training, digitizing services, and transforming police stations into centers of operational excellence.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA poll scores Kindiki most likely pick for DP

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro tied for second place, each scored at 5 per cent.

5 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

US Ambassador Whitman, IG Kanja discuss enhanced US-Kenya law enforcement cooperation

The discussions, held at IG Kanja’s office in Jogoo House, also focused on capacity building and the training of Kenyan police officers.

October 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja meets UN Security Chief on safety of Gigiri complex

The National Police Service (NPS) said that the the discussions centered on the security of UN premises and personnel in the country.

October 3, 2024