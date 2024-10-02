Senate invites public views on bill seeking to extend Presidential term limit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 2- The Senate has invited public views on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that seeks to, among other things extend the term of Members of Parliament and the President from 5 to 7 years.

Following this, the Standing Committee on Justice Legal affairs and Human Rights will hold a public hearing on the Bill on October 25 at 9.00 am at the Senate Chambers.

“The memoranda be hand-delivered to the Clerk of the Senate or emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke before 5 pm on the deadline date,” read the notice.

The Bill sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei will see Presidents enjoy a seven-year term if the Bill amends Article 136 of the Constitution.

The proposal will also apply to other elected officials such as Governors and Members of Parliament.

Currently the elected leaders serve for five-year terms before seeking

re-election.

The President and Governors are restricted to two consecutive terms, while Members of Parliament and MCA have no term limits.

The Bill also proposes the creation of the office of the Prime Minister that will be appointed by the president similar to the proposal made in the National Dialogue Committee and the Building Bridges Initiative reports.

“The Bill seeks to amend Article 151 by inserting 151A which proposes to create the office of the Prime Minister who shall be appointed by the president from amongst the members of Parliament. The Prime Minister shall be the leader of the largest party or coalition of parties in Parliament,” the bill reads in part.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bill also proposes to involve the Senate in approving the deployment of the Kenya Defense Forces in any part of the country. Currently, the law states that the executive must seek the approval of the National Assembly.

The Bill also proposes an amendment to Article 181 of the constitution that provides for the procedure for removal from office of a county governor from office or a deputy governor so as to have a decision to impeach a Governor being challenged only at the Supreme Court.

About The Author