In Embu, Deputy President joined the Kenya Red Cross Society at Moi Stadium for a special fundraising event to help rebuild the Jomo Kenyatta Center for Children with Physical Disabilities destroyed by fire in June/DPPS

Parliament to seek public views on Gachagua impeachment ahead of Tuesday hearing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 — The impeachment motion against Deputy President William Ruto will be distributed across the 47 counties on Friday for public participation ahead of its consideration in the House.

Speaker Moses Wetangula said the House will adjourn from 12 PM to 2 PM Wednesday to discuss the modalities for the public participation exercise set for Friday.

The impeachment motion is set to be prosecuted on Tuesday next week, when the House will either support or defeat it.

Speaker Wetangula said Gachagua is at liberty to defend himself in person or through legal representation.

“It would be absurd for any motion to be concluded without public involvement. Court decisions have also emphasized this direction. Public participation is integral to such removals,” the Speaker stated.

To facilitate public participation, the House will adjourn its sessions on Thursday afternoon, allowing lawmakers to visit their constituents.

“The public participation will occur across the 47 counties, and the House will reconvene tomorrow to allow legal counsel to explain the modalities,” Wetangula added.

The motion for Gachagua’s impeachment was formally introduced in Parliament, marking the commencement of the impeachment process. It was brought forward by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who accuses Gachagua of over 10 violations, including breaches of the Constitution, corruption, and incitement.

Mutuse presented a list of 291 MPs supporting the motion, exceeding the required 117 signatures to meet the constitutional threshold. Speaker Wetangula confirmed that the motion satisfied all criteria necessary for the impeachment process to proceed.

“I want to make it clear to this House and to Kenyans that I hold no malice or personal vendetta against the Deputy President. I am simply fulfilling my duty as a citizen and Member of Parliament,” Mutuse stated during the session.

The motion outlines nine charges against Gachagua, including gross constitutional violations, promoting ethnic discrimination, and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

Gachagua is also accused of contradicting government policies and failing to uphold his duties as Deputy President, particularly concerning collective Cabinet responsibility.

Mutuse defended his decision, stating he has nine witnesses ready to provide evidence for each accusation. “If the people can’t receive services because of Gachagua, we believe it’s necessary to remove him for the sake of Kenyans,” he asserted.

In addition to constitutional violations, the motion alleges Gachagua engaged in corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office, undermining public trust and violating anti-corruption laws. “Engaging in corruption and money laundering while in office undermines public trust and violates the law,” Mutuse concluded.



