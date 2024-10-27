Over 60% of China’s population proficient in primary or higher digital skills – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING – More than 60 percent of China’s population have primary or higher levels of digital literacy and skills, a relevant report has revealed.

The report, which is compiled under the guidance of the Cyberspace Administration of China, provides an overview of the digital literacy and skill levels of Chinese citizens.

Approximately 61 percent of adults in China have primary or higher levels of digital literacy and skills, according to the report released recently. The ratio is nearly 65 percent among the underage population.

The report classifies digital literacy and skill levels into three categories: primary, intermediate, and advanced. This classification is based on individuals’ digital cognition, application skills, and mindset as demonstrated in their digital lives, work, and studies.

It also shows a positive correlation between digital literacy and higher educational attainment.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author