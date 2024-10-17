Orengo demands proof of Gachagua’s illness amid trial suspicion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – The National Assembly has challenged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s medical justification for his absence from the Senate during his impeachment trial.

Gachagua was unable to testify on Thursday afternoon due to a sudden illness, with his lawyers stating he had been hospitalized for “intense chest pains.”

However, Senior Counsel James Orengo, representing the National Assembly, accused Gachagua of mischief and requested substantial evidence to verify his hospital admission.

“There is no evidence that has been tabled before the House to show that Gachagua has been admitted to hospital,” Orengo said.

Orengo argued that it would be prejudicial for the House to suspend proceedings, as they were ready to cross-examine Gachagua, who faces 11 charges—all of which he has denied.

While noting that the trial was time-bound, Orengo urged the House to uphold the Constitution and continue the trial to a conclusion, allowing for a vote on Gachagua’s impeachment.

“I plead with this House to respect the Constitution and see this matter to its conclusion,” he said.

Gachagua’s absence threw the House into confusion, leading to two adjournments as Speaker Kingi sought further consultation on the next steps.

In his last ruling, the House was scheduled to vote on whether to hold the trial hearings on Saturday, the final day allowed by the Constitution to conclude the proceedings.

The Constitution spells out that once the impeachment motion is filed and approved for debate, the Senate has a maximum of 10 days to hear the case and make a decision after the motion is referred to it by the National Assembly.

