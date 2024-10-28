Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi/FILE/OPCS

NATIONAL NEWS

OPCS begins Phase 2 of verification and validation of govt projects in Nyanza, Western

The exercise will continue with phases three and four in the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Central, and North Eastern regions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA), has rolled out phase two of the verification and validation of selected High Impact National Government Projects and Programmes in Nyanza and Western Regions

This initiative, running from October 28 to October 31, 2024, aims to assess the progress and effectiveness of selected high-impact projects in these regions.

The National Government Coordination Secretariat (NGCS) said that the exercise, which is supported by Public Finance Management Reforms Secretariat (PFMR) began last month in the Eastern and Coastal regions

Further the NGCS stated that the exercise will continue with phases three and four in the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Central, and North Eastern regions.

“The verification and validation team will comprise OPCS, MINA, NGAO and MDAs,” NGCS stated

The key projects being reviewed include the Edible Oil Value Chain Project, aimed at enhancing the production of edible oils through initiatives such as producing 250,000 palm seedlings and 486 metric tons (MT) of sunflower seeds for farmers in counties including Kakamega, Bungoma, Siaya, Homa Bay, and Migori.

In addition, the expansion of cotton acreage from 26,000 to 200,000 acres with the distribution of 42 MT of certified cotton seeds has been a key focus in counties such as Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Busia, and Bungoma.

On the housing front, the OPCS is examining the progress of affordable housing projects, which include 2,384 housing units in Lumumba, 882 units in Alego Usonga, and 60 units in Mabera.

Roads infrastructure projects, such as the 25-kilometer Motemorabu-Suba-Kuria Nyangoge-Nyankore-Getonyanga-Masaba Road, are also under review.

Furthermore, the NGCS says the government aims to reduce farmers’ crop loss risk by providing agricultural crop insurance to two million farmers in 38 counties, including Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, and Homa Bay.

Other projects include ongoing improvements at Kisumu Airport, development of mineral resources in Vihiga and Migori, and the expansion of technical and vocational education centers across multiple counties.

NGCS noted that the verification team will document issues and identify bottlenecks, which will be tabled before the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) for effective Coordination of service delivery to the people of Kenya.

NDIC is a high-level Committee of Principal Secretaries chaired by PCS Musalia Mudavadi who doubles up as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and Felix Koskei, Head of Public Service as the Vice-Chairman and Convener.

The findings from this verification exercise will be tabled at the next NDIC meeting, scheduled for November 5, 2024.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

