Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah files petition challenging SHIF rollout

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filled a petition to stop the Ministry of Health from rolling out of Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) citing concerns over the lack of legislation to operationalize the fund.

Omtatah together with Eliud Matindi and Magare Gikenyi in their petition under a Certificate of Urgency, claim the subsidiary legislation to operationalize the Social Health Insurance Act is not in place, seeking court orders to render the implementation of the SHIF unconstitutional.

They are also seeking orders to suspend, and later quash, the decision by the government to contract Safaricom to provide the Integrated Healthcare Information Technology System for Universal Health Care (UHC).

“The petitioners have attached to their petition highly classified documents which expose the entire fraud scheme between corrupt government operatives and highly connected wheeler dealers in the Safaricom Consortium,” he said.

“The secretive documents expose the contract between the Government of Kenya and the Safaricom Consortium to be a vicious fraud scheme deliberately designed to steal colossal amounts of money from the SHIF and/or from the Consolidated Fund, in the event contributions to the fund fail to raise the contract billions.”

Parliament’s Health Committee cleared the scheme on Monday, stating that its queries regarding the multi-billion health digitization project had been addressed.

This is after uncertainty emerged over its rollout following gaps in the Means Testing Instrument (MTI) which determines the annual premium contribution for informal sector households.

The National Assembly Health Committee raised issues with the accuracy of the MTI system following revelations that a total sample size of 2000 Kenyans in the informal sector were subjected to the test across the eight counties.

“We conducted the Means Testing Instrument in eight counties and the data that we have is accurate and we assure you we will not have the same issues we are facing in the education sector,” acting chairman Social Health Authority Abdi Mohammed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa defended the system under the new national insurance fund saying they are tamper proof and will ultimately address issues that have faced access to affordable health care.

The MTI pilot project was conducted in Turkana, Tana River, Narok, Migori, Bungoma, Bomet, Kiambu and Nairobi which has so far encompassed 17 variables to determine the lowest and highest contribution in the informal sector households.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

How Kenya’s president has fallen out with his deputy

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been threatened with impeachment proceedings by lawmakers amid intense speculation that he has had a major fallout with...

25 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third attempt to stop Gachagua’s impeachment fails

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30 – A third attempt to stop the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion fails has failed as a 3-judge bench...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Makau Mutua warns courts to steer clear of Gachagua impeachment drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Professor Makau Mutua has cautioned the courts not to interfere in the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua....

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs raise questions on SHIF preparedness ahead of roll-out

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Uncertainty has emerged over the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) tomorrow following details on gaps in...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges stronger regional cooperation to combat Transnational Crime in Lake Victoria

Omollo noted that limited coordination between border security authorities has made the region vulnerable to organized crime.

17 hours ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rejects second bid to halt DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The decision is a setback for Gachagua, whose impeachment motion is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly Tuesday.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officers’ mental health of key priority for NPS- Resila

Mental health is a concern in our society, and it's a real issue here in Kenya.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS unveils its 2024-2028 Strategic Plan

The plan will help KWS to implement various initiatives to enhance the socio-economic potential of wildlife conservation

21 hours ago