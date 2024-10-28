ODM urges Senate to reject bill that seeks term limits extension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has urged the Senate to reject a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to extend the terms of office for the President, County Governors, and Members of Parliament from five to seven years.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen stated that the bill, sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, undermines the fundamental structure of the Constitution and poses a threat to democracy.

Ongwen argued that such amendments require a referendum before they can become the law of the land.

Senator Cherargei contended that five years is not enough for leaders to fully implement their constitutional mandates, the proposals have been greeted with public outrage, with leaders of his ruling party scrambling to stop it.

The ruling United Democratic Alliance and the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa called the Bill ‘dead on arrival’.

