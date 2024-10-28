Connect with us

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen said the end game of the People's Assembly will be to push for a fresh free and fair election within the first half of 2018 or pursue avenues for self-determination for those who believe in democratic constitutionalism/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM urges Senate to reject bill that seeks term limits extension

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has urged the Senate to reject a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to extend the terms of office for the President, County Governors, and Members of Parliament from five to seven years.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen stated that the bill, sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, undermines the fundamental structure of the Constitution and poses a threat to democracy.

Ongwen argued that such amendments require a referendum before they can become the law of the land.

Senator Cherargei contended that five years is not enough for leaders to fully implement their constitutional mandates, the proposals have been greeted with public outrage, with leaders of his ruling party scrambling to stop it.

The ruling United Democratic Alliance and the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa called the Bill ‘dead on arrival’.

