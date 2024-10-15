ODM to field candidates in all posts including president in 2027

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson Governor Gladys Wanga has announced the intention of the party to field all positions in the 2027 General Election.

Wanga made the remarks during the reception of the new Interim party leader Governor Anyang Nyong’o at Kisumu International Airport on Tuesday.

She says the party is solid and intact and will go full throttle to capture seats in the coming polls.

“We are going to field candidates from MCAs, MPs, Senators, Women Reps, Governors and even the presidency,” she said.

Wanga says the new office will make the party vibrant as it looks forward to enlist new membership.

The sentiments were echoed by Governor Nyong’o who predicted a ODM party rule in the country.

The Kisumu county boss says they move in every corner of the country to market ODM party.

“There is a new generation in the party, I am sure that this party will rule this country,” he said.

Governor of Migori County Ochilo Ayacko is also in attendance at the ongoing thanksgiving service by ACK at Ratta village in Seme sub county.

Missing in action is Siaya Governor James Orengo, who was earlier tipped to be the pick for the ODM party interim leader.

Raila Odinga, the former party leader stepped a side to concentrate on his bid for AUC chairperson.

